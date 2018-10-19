Nick Clegg to move to 1 Hacker Way, Menlo Park, California

The Guardian reports:
Facebook has hired Sir Nick Clegg, the former UK deputy prime minister, as its head of global policy and communications.
Clegg, 51, will join Facebook as it struggles to cope with mounting political pressure over issues including fake news, data protection and the threat of government regulation.
The former head of the Liberal Democrats will move to Silicon Valley in January.
While the appointment of Clegg to a top role at a Silicon Valley giant may come as a surprise, rumours had been circulating for weeks that the Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg was close to appointing a top former British politician.
Nick Clegg has written an article in the Guardian himself, saying that he is joining Facebook to “build bridges between politics and tech”:
…as vice-president of global affairs and communications at Facebook, I hope to help it navigate the numerous challenges it faces, in common with other leading tech companies, as the data-driven technological revolution continues to affect every aspect of our everyday lives: the control we have over our personal data; the integrity of our democratic process; the power and concerns about artificial intelligence; the tension between the global internet and national jurisdictions; the balance between free speech and prohibited content; and the wellbeing of our children.
What a fantastic opportunity, congratulations Nick Clegg. Hope it goes well for him, although I will miss his wise contributions to the British political debate!
Nick is a private citizen and he can do exactly what he wants. So much online faux outrage about this.
Clegg leaves loudly to a company with an extremely poor public reputation, thus casting us in poor light yet again. Grand.
I hope he is as successful at Facebook as he was as leader of the Liberal Democrats. Now time to move on and help to repair the damage he did.
Call it faux outrage if you like, but I hate facebook and everything it stands for with a passion, so it’s a shock to see a former leader of a liberal party join them as vice president.
Still, he’s an ex-politician in need of a job, and I’m sure it’s a very well paid gig. Certainly no worse than Tony Blair raking it in from various despots around the world.
I guess we should be pleased that at least one LibDem has emerged from the coalition experience with their career prospects enhanced.
“its head of global policy and communications.”
Odd they should appoint someone with no prior experience in business or communications.
I bet many of the people outraged by this news have Facebook accounts themselves!
Don’t have Facebook and not a particular fan of Nick Clegg but it’s his life. Would guess it’s less for his business and communication skills and more to do with his political contacts and knowledge particularly within the EU.
There goes our best chance of becoming a proper party again. It’s a pity Nick misread the mood of the time. I’m heartbroken, We are left with a few members of an unsuccessful pressure group. Good bye Nick, come back soon.
Nick has many talents and abilities, but PR is not one of them. His failure to understand the PR issues surrounding the Rose Garden, Student Fees and support for NHS reform did for us. Let us hope it goes well for him, he is out of our hair. We now need to find an appropriate leader for our party, which will not be easy.
He replaces Elliot Schrage who was a former lawyer, professor at a business school and former senior VP at Gap for Global communications.
In other words a business and communications background.
Why then are they replacing him with someone with no such background – unless he brings other things ‘to the table?
BBC reports:
“Sir Nick says he has sought and received assurances about the centrality of his role at the company. “I said to them, if you’re prepared to let me into the inner circle, in the black box, and give me real authority, then I’m interested.”
I think people will be able to fill in the blanks.
And yes Meral he is a private citizen who can do what he wants. But the Danny’s and Nicks built themselves quite a career on the hard work of others who then paid the price for their poor judgement and decision make with their own careers. Meanwhile they get Knighthoods (a fair call in Nick’s case, in no way justifiable for Danny) and some nice sinecures.
@ Andrea “We are left with a few members of an unsuccessful pressure group. ”
And who do you think got us into that position ?