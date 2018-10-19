ALDC by-election review – 18 October 2018

There were 2 by elections to keep us ticking over this week before the 11 by elections on Super Thursday next week. With candidates standing in 2 Labour safe seats it was a challenging week for the local Lib Dems.
Hackney LB, Victoria – Labour Hold
Lab 1311 [57.6%; -9.7%]
LD Pippa Morgan 436 [19.2%; +10.3%]
Green 296 [13.0%; -4.0%]
Con 148 [6.5%; -0.3%]
WEP 84 [3.7%; +3.7%]
Our best result of the night came in the safe Labour London Borough of Hackney. Despite Labour holding the seat, Lib Dem candidate Pippa Morgan ran a great campaign resulting in an increase of 10.3% of the vote share. With Labour losing 9.7% of their vote share, it shows all gain from the Lib Dems putting us in the position of the definite second party in the area.
Oxfordshire CC, Iffley Fields and St Mary’s – Labour Hold
Lab 1162 [48.6%; +1.7%]
Green 1087 [45.5%; +4.7%]
Con 100 [4.2%; -1.4%]
LD Josie Procter 43 [1.8%; -5.0%]
Another safe Labour seat up. Thanks go to candidate Josie Procter for representing the party in the local area and demonstrating our liberal values.
Looking ahead to next week and 11 seats are up for grabs. With candidates standing in all but one seat it represents a busy week for the party. Close battles are expected in Wells St Thomas Ward for both the Mendip District Council and Wells City Council, as well as in Three Rivers Rural and Bosmere for Hertfordshire and Suffolk County Council respectively. By elections are also taking place in Kennington (Ashford BC), Norden (Basingstoke and Deane BC), Ferndown (Dorset CC), Ferndown Central (East Dorset DC), Coatbridge South (North Lanarkshire UA), Linton (South Derbyshire CC) and Belmont (Sutton LB).
If you have a spare hour you can find contact details of who to ring to help out on our website.
Or why not donate to the ALDC Fighting Fund so we can give more grants to local teams to help us win more by-elections.
We wish all candidates the best of luck and see you next week!
* ALDC is the Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors and Campaigners
Next time we stand against the Greens, can we please *not* seem to endorse their candidature at the expense of our own (Oxford party please note). I find myself reading your thanks to Josie Proctor in a distinctly sarcastic tone of voice. Sorry, but it’s not the way we should be carrying on. Well done to the Hackney team for showing them how it’s done.
@ Chris Bertram – there was no ‘seeming’ about our Oxford brethren endorsing the Green Candidate. It was carried in the Oxford Mail with gladhanding pic to boot!
Yes, can someone explain what exactly happened in Oxford? I can accept that some local parties will have informal pacts with Greens, and if for example they reciprocate for us in Oxford West fair enough. But in these circumstances why put up a candidate if we are only going to ask people to vote for someone else?
@Ian Patterson – I know, I was just trying to be polite. Someone in a position of authority needs to have a word to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
Strange that in Iffley the Lib Dem candidate should be supporting a very radical left wing anti business Green Party to help them beat the traditonal left wing Labour party.
To complete the round-up – in a rare Northern Ireland by-election the DUP gained Carrick Castle ward from an independent
DUP 38.8 +11.6
UUP 23.4 +7.3
Alliance 19.5 +5.0
D&VP 15.7 +15.7
Ind 3.7 +3.7
No UKIP (16.1) or other Ind Us.
DUP gain from Ind U on stage 3 (STV).
via https://twitter.com/DavidFordMLA/status/1053265856350875648
—
And Portsmouth Lib Dems have gained a councillor recently from a defection by an independent (previously a Conservative) https://www.portsmouth.co.uk/our-region/portsmouth/power-shift-at-portsmouth-city-council-as-lib-dems-gain-a-councillor-1-8656071
It means the make-up of the council is LD 17, Con 17, Labour 5, Independents 3. Lib Dems form the administration.