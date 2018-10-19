ALDC

ALDC by-election review – 18 October 2018

By | Fri 19th October 2018 - 1:27 pm

There were 2 by elections to keep us ticking over this week before the 11 by elections on Super Thursday next week. With candidates standing in 2 Labour safe seats it was a challenging week for the local Lib Dems.

Hackney LB, Victoria – Labour Hold

Lab 1311 [57.6%; -9.7%]
LD Pippa Morgan 436 [19.2%; +10.3%]
Green 296 [13.0%; -4.0%]
Con 148 [6.5%; -0.3%]
WEP 84 [3.7%; +3.7%]

Our best result of the night came in the safe Labour London Borough of Hackney. Despite Labour holding the seat, Lib Dem candidate Pippa Morgan ran a great campaign resulting in an increase of 10.3% of the vote share. With Labour losing 9.7% of their vote share, it shows all gain from the Lib Dems putting us in the position of the definite second party in the area.

Oxfordshire CC, Iffley Fields and St Mary’s – Labour Hold

Lab 1162 [48.6%; +1.7%]
Green 1087 [45.5%; +4.7%]
Con 100 [4.2%; -1.4%]
LD Josie Procter 43 [1.8%; -5.0%]

Another safe Labour seat up. Thanks go to candidate Josie Procter for representing the party in the local area and demonstrating our liberal values.

Looking ahead to next week and 11 seats are up for grabs. With candidates standing in all but one seat it represents a busy week for the party. Close battles are expected in Wells St Thomas Ward for both the Mendip District Council and Wells City Council, as well as in Three Rivers Rural and Bosmere for Hertfordshire and Suffolk County Council respectively. By elections are also taking place in Kennington (Ashford BC), Norden (Basingstoke and Deane BC), Ferndown (Dorset CC), Ferndown Central (East Dorset DC), Coatbridge South (North Lanarkshire UA), Linton (South Derbyshire CC) and Belmont (Sutton LB).

If you have a spare hour you can find contact details of who to ring to help out on our website.

Or why not donate to the ALDC Fighting Fund so we can give more grants to local teams to help us win more by-elections.

We wish all candidates the best of luck and see you next week!

* ALDC is the Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors and Campaigners

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

6 Comments

  • Chris Bertram 19th Oct '18 - 1:56pm

    Next time we stand against the Greens, can we please *not* seem to endorse their candidature at the expense of our own (Oxford party please note). I find myself reading your thanks to Josie Proctor in a distinctly sarcastic tone of voice. Sorry, but it’s not the way we should be carrying on. Well done to the Hackney team for showing them how it’s done.

  • Ian Patterson 19th Oct '18 - 2:15pm

    @ Chris Bertram – there was no ‘seeming’ about our Oxford brethren endorsing the Green Candidate. It was carried in the Oxford Mail with gladhanding pic to boot!

  • TonyH 19th Oct '18 - 2:16pm

    Yes, can someone explain what exactly happened in Oxford? I can accept that some local parties will have informal pacts with Greens, and if for example they reciprocate for us in Oxford West fair enough. But in these circumstances why put up a candidate if we are only going to ask people to vote for someone else?

  • Chris Bertram 19th Oct '18 - 2:20pm

    @Ian Patterson – I know, I was just trying to be polite. Someone in a position of authority needs to have a word to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

  • David Evershed 19th Oct '18 - 4:23pm

    Strange that in Iffley the Lib Dem candidate should be supporting a very radical left wing anti business Green Party to help them beat the traditonal left wing Labour party.

  • Michael 1 19th Oct '18 - 4:41pm

    To complete the round-up – in a rare Northern Ireland by-election the DUP gained Carrick Castle ward from an independent

    DUP 38.8 +11.6
    UUP 23.4 +7.3
    Alliance 19.5 +5.0
    D&VP 15.7 +15.7
    Ind 3.7 +3.7
    No UKIP (16.1) or other Ind Us.
    DUP gain from Ind U on stage 3 (STV).

    via https://twitter.com/DavidFordMLA/status/1053265856350875648

    And Portsmouth Lib Dems have gained a councillor recently from a defection by an independent (previously a Conservative) https://www.portsmouth.co.uk/our-region/portsmouth/power-shift-at-portsmouth-city-council-as-lib-dems-gain-a-councillor-1-8656071

    It means the make-up of the council is LD 17, Con 17, Labour 5, Independents 3. Lib Dems form the administration.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Raw 19th Oct - 4:25pm
    @ expats I agree. Sir John Vincent Cable (75) is old enough to know better. I'm afraid the sureness of touch of the Mr. Bean...
  • User AvatarDavid Evershed 19th Oct - 4:23pm
    Strange that in Iffley the Lib Dem candidate should be supporting a very radical left wing anti business Green Party to help them beat the...
  • User AvatarBernard Aris 19th Oct - 3:32pm
    First point: although almost all Dutch parties (Geert Wilders and Thierry Baudet couldn't be bothered; they don't care about the British) profess they want the...
  • User AvatarChris Bertram 19th Oct - 2:20pm
    @Ian Patterson - I know, I was just trying to be polite. Someone in a position of authority needs to have a word to make...
  • User Avatarexpats 19th Oct - 2:19pm
    Vince Cable says it was time for young people to have a say over their “betrayal” by the older generation...... At 75 I find such...
  • User AvatarTonyH 19th Oct - 2:16pm
    Yes, can someone explain what exactly happened in Oxford? I can accept that some local parties will have informal pacts with Greens, and if for...