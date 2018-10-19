ALDC by-election review – 18 October 2018

There were 2 by elections to keep us ticking over this week before the 11 by elections on Super Thursday next week. With candidates standing in 2 Labour safe seats it was a challenging week for the local Lib Dems.

Hackney LB, Victoria – Labour Hold

Lab 1311 [57.6%; -9.7%]

LD Pippa Morgan 436 [19.2%; +10.3%]

Green 296 [13.0%; -4.0%]

Con 148 [6.5%; -0.3%]

WEP 84 [3.7%; +3.7%]

Our best result of the night came in the safe Labour London Borough of Hackney. Despite Labour holding the seat, Lib Dem candidate Pippa Morgan ran a great campaign resulting in an increase of 10.3% of the vote share. With Labour losing 9.7% of their vote share, it shows all gain from the Lib Dems putting us in the position of the definite second party in the area.

Oxfordshire CC, Iffley Fields and St Mary’s – Labour Hold

Lab 1162 [48.6%; +1.7%]

Green 1087 [45.5%; +4.7%]

Con 100 [4.2%; -1.4%]

LD Josie Procter 43 [1.8%; -5.0%]

Another safe Labour seat up. Thanks go to candidate Josie Procter for representing the party in the local area and demonstrating our liberal values.

Looking ahead to next week and 11 seats are up for grabs. With candidates standing in all but one seat it represents a busy week for the party. Close battles are expected in Wells St Thomas Ward for both the Mendip District Council and Wells City Council, as well as in Three Rivers Rural and Bosmere for Hertfordshire and Suffolk County Council respectively. By elections are also taking place in Kennington (Ashford BC), Norden (Basingstoke and Deane BC), Ferndown (Dorset CC), Ferndown Central (East Dorset DC), Coatbridge South (North Lanarkshire UA), Linton (South Derbyshire CC) and Belmont (Sutton LB).

We wish all candidates the best of luck and see you next week!

* ALDC is the Association of Liberal Democrat Councillors and Campaigners