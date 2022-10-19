19 October 2022 – today’s press releases (part 1)

It’s been an “interesting” day, to say the least, and there have been so many press releases coming out of HQ that, rather than try to get them into one post, it’s probably easier to do it in two. Think of it as a display of governance and organisation…

Inflation figures: Truss must confirm rise in pensions and benefits today

Welsh Liberal Democrats Respond to Proposed Boundary Changes

PMQs: Truss refuses to increase support for carers

Fracking vote: Conservative MPs must “show some backbone”

Triple lock: Truss dragged kicking and screaming into protecting pensioners

In response to the announcement of an inflation rise of 10.1%, Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson Sarah Olney said:

In the midst of this cost of living catastrophe, pensioners and those relying on benefits cannot be undercut and left to struggle further. Liz Truss must act today to reassure the public and confirm in Parliament that pensions and benefits will rise to match inflation. Not one penny can be lost, to do so would be gross negligence and failure of our most vulnerable members of society.

Commenting on the proposed boundary changes, a spokesperson for the Welsh Liberal Democrats said:

Although the consultation is set to continue for a little while longer, we are not expecting to see large changes between now and when the new boundaries are signed off by the Speaker of the House of Commons. While it remains unclear whether or not the new boundaries will be in place in time for the General Election, we are already putting in place mechanisms for our candidates to be selected to fight these new constituencies. Such large changes to the electoral map of Wales will invariably lead to challenges for all political parties, but they also provide the Welsh Liberal Democrats with some exciting opportunities. With the number of Welsh MPs now being reduced from 40 to 32, it is even more vital that proposed reforms to the Senedd go ahead and we will continue to push for more powers to be devolved to our Welsh Parliament to ensure that a reduction in our voice at Westminster does not lead to a reduction in focus on the issues important to the Welsh electorate.

In answer to a question from Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey at Prime Minister’s Questions today, Liz Truss refused to commit to raising Carer’s Allowance and other benefits at least in line with inflation.

In April, the Government increased Carer’s Allowance by just 3.1% from £67.60 a week to £69.70 – giving carers only an extra 30p a day. With inflation now at 10.1%, it means Carer’s Allowance is 6.4% lower in real terms compared to last year.

That amounts to a real-terms cut for carers of £4.73 a week, or £123 over the next six months. 930,000 carers across the country receiving Carer’s Allowance are therefore losing out on a combined £114 million this winter.

A new report by Carers UK has found that 40% of people on Carer’s Allowance are in debt, and 35% are cutting back on food and heating.

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said:

Struggling families and carers mustn’t be the victims of this Conservative Government’s reckless economic mismanagement. Millions of people are already being forced to cut back on food and heating, and millions are making huge sacrifices to look after their loved ones. They are now facing a terrifying winter of cold and hunger. Carer’s Allowance isn’t enough as it is. The Conservatives mustn’t inflict even more pain on family carers by cutting it in real terms.

Liberal Democrats have called on Conservative MPs to “show some backbone” by voting for the fracking ban today. It comes as analysis by the party reveals that fracking caused 192 earthquakes in 182 days at the one active site in the UK, equivalent to more than one a day.

Liberal Democrat Energy and Climate Change Spokesperson, Wera Hobhouse said:

Conservative MPs will not be forgiven if they give the go-ahead to fracking our countryside for more expensive gas instead of backing renewables: the cheapest and most popular form of energy. Conservative MPs should show some backbone and put their communities before their party. They know that fracking won’t bring down energy bills, it’s not safe and most importantly it flies in the face of the urgent need to get to net zero and move away from fossil fuels. Our constituents don’t want fracking. Once again, Liz Truss’s ideological obsessions trump all other concerns, and it’s the British people who will suffer.

Responding to Liz Truss’ comments at PMQs on the triple lock, Liberal Democrat Work and Pensions Spokesperson Wendy Chamberlain MP said