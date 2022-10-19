Jeremy Hunt continues with the Conservative Government’s trashing of the economy

While it was right for Jeremy Hunt in his statement on Monday to cancel £32bn of the mini-budget it was wrong to end in April 2023 the energy cap price freeze. It is predicted that the energy price will now increase to £4,347 in April 2023. This is an increase of 73.9% which is much higher than the 54.2% increase of April this year which might have been the cause of the 2% increase in inflation in April. Therefore by ending the energy cap price freeze inflation might increase by 3% in April 2023. Jeremy Hunt stated that the energy cap price freeze would have reduced inflation by 5%.

If the support is only for the poorest in society then average households will have to find £2247. For someone on average earnings of £32,084 this is about 8.7% of their net earnings. Most people can’t afford to find 8.7% of their salary to pay for energy on top of the general inflation rate in the economy of over 10%. These pressures on household income even without the Bank of England increasing interest rates making them worse will lead to an economic recession possibly in the region of a 5% decline in the size of the economy.

Jeremy Hunt has talked of public spending cuts and this will have a further adverse effect on the economy. He should have gone further with the mini-budget reversals and cancelled the changes to Stamp Duty, the increase in the Annual Investment Allowance to £1 million, and the wider reforms to investment taxes which next year would have increased government revenue by £3.8bn and more after that according to government figures.

He could of course close the loopholes in the current windfall tax by ensuring it applies to super-profits accrued since October 2021; making it broader, with fewer exemptions; and scrapping carve-outs that allow oil and gas giants to offset their tax liabilities against investments they were going to make anyway. This could raise about £10bn more next year and even more in subsequent years. The government has also talked about stopping companies charging for electricity based on the cost of gas; if they do so but energy is sold at the level of the energy price cap then the government will need to receive the difference as revenue.

Perhaps he could also abolish the scrapping of the 1.25% increase to Employers’ National Insurance from 6th November and instead reduce it to 1% from April 2023. This would increase government revenue by £4bn this year and £9.5bn next year.

The most important thing he should do is reinstate the freeze of the energy price cap to run for the two years it was initially to run for (ending in October 2024). Both we and the Labour party proposed price freezes at a lower level and said we could fully fund them. If he needed more revenue to fund the energy price cap freeze he could increase Income Tax for those earning over average earnings so they would in effect be paying something towards the energy price increase. He could introduce a new level of income tax on earnings above £33,000 (just above average earnings) of 22 pence which could bring in about £2bn this year and £6bn next year. This is only an increase of three-quarters of a penny because until 6th November they would have to pay 13.25 pence national insurance and 20 pence income tax and instead afterwards they would be paying 22 pence income tax and 12 pence national insurance. He could also increase the higher rate by 3 pence to 43 which is really only a 1.75 pence increase which would raise about £1.7bn this year and £5.7bn next year. He could also increase the additional rate by 3 pence to 48 which again is only a 1.75 pence increase. This would only raise about £190 million this year and £465 million next year. The total from all three for next year would be about £12.16bn.

Someone earning £50,000 would pay £340 in a full year towards their government subsidy of over £1847. Someone earning £125,140 would pay £3,251.50 over a full year, but only £1,687.25 more than if the 1.25 National Insurance increase had not been reversed. If energy prices continue to increase into 2024 then these income tax rates could be increased further so the more people earn the more they pay in tax rather than in energy prices.

