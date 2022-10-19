Ed Davey gets no comfort in Prime Minister’s Questions

Today at PMQs Ed Davey asked about carer’s allowances. He started by referring to the daily care that one disabled child needs and asked how carers can meet the additional costs this winter. In particular, he demanded that carer’s allowance should be raised in line with inflation.

Mr Speaker, millions of family carers have been forced to cut back on food and heating. One told Carers UK: ‘My son is incontinent… if we don’t wash him in warm water several times a day this will cause him to physically decline. So how do we pay for the gas to heat the water if we are currently at max budget?’ Vulnerable people and carers are struggling enough already in this cost-of-living crisis, Mr Speaker. So will the Prime Minister guarantee that support for the vulnerable – including Carer’s Allowance – will rise by at least today’s inflation rate of 10.1%?

In reply Liz Truss ignored the substantive question and simply repeated the energy price guarantee, which is after all almost the only thing remaining from her commitments over the last four weeks. She also claimed “We will always support the most vulnerable”.

A recent report by Carers UK into the impact of the cost of living crisis has found that 40% of people on Carer’s Allowance are in debt, and 35% are cutting back on food and heating.

In April, the Government increased Carer’s Allowance by 3% from £67.60 a week. Inflation is now at 10% so that means that the allowance is worth much less than a year ago in real terms. Are these not carers, and those they care for, among the most vulnerable in society?

Afterwards Ed issued this statement:

Struggling families and carers mustn’t be the victims of this Conservative Government’s reckless economic mismanagement. Millions of people are already being forced to cut back on food and heating, and millions are making huge sacrifices to look after their loved ones. They are now facing a terrifying winter of cold and hunger. Carer’s Allowance isn’t enough as it is. The Conservatives mustn’t inflict even more pain on family carers by cutting it in real terms.

