Meet the candidates for Party President

Following on from the Newbies Guide to the party elections we now have the dates for the presidential hustings.

There are three candidates for President of the Liberal Democrats:

Lucy Nethsingha

Mark Pack

Liz Webster

Three online hustings have been arranged, one each for England, Wales and Scotland.

England: Sunday 23rd October, 6pm to 8pm

Wales: Wednesday 26th October, 6pm to 8pm

Scotland: Sunday 30th October, 1.15pm to 2pm.

These meetings are for members only. You do need to book here in order to receive the link to the online event.

