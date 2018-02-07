Can we afford a Universal Basic Income?

In the last few years there have been a number of reports which consider the introduction of a Citizens’ Income and how it can be funded. Towards the end of last year I came across the Compass report – “Universal Basic Income: An idea whose time has come?” written by Howard Reed and Stewart Lansley (and partly funded by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation).
Howard Reed and Stewart Lansley in the Compass report set out two schemes for a Citizens’ Income, both of which keep the existing means-tested benefits, the existing State Pension, replaces Child Benefit and increases the higher National Insurance rate to 12% and abolishes the Income Tax Personal Allowance. Their scheme 1 gives children a Citizens Income of £49 per week, adults under 25 £51, adults over 25 £61 and pensioners an extra £41. It also increases all Income Tax rates by 3%. Their scheme 2 increases the Citizens Income rates by £10 and all Income Tax rates by a further 2%.
The RSA report “Creative citizen, creative state: the principles and pragmatic case for a Universal Basic Income” written by Anthony Painter and Chris Thoungpointed out that there were big tax cuts in 2015-16 totally £19.5 billion (including £8 billion to increase the Income Tax Personal Allowance to £10,600) so we should not be too concerned about having a shortfall in funding as the Citizens Income Trust might have of over £10 billion.
I have in the past suggested that the Basic Citizens’ Income should replace the Income Tax Personal Allowance at an equivalent level. In 2020 this should be £48.08 a week as it is planned to raise the Personal Allowance to £12,500 at least then and maybe a little earlier. The extra cost of providing this level of Citizens’ Income to all adults of working age is about £26.75 billion.
According to the IFS increasing the National Insurance higher rate for those earning below £100,000 a year to 12% should raise £10.1 billion. Extending National Insurance to all forms of income should raise more than £6 billion (12 x £300 million plus 12 x £200 million based on ONS figures < https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/direct-effects-of-illustrative-tax-changes>). Both the RSA and the IFS state that restricting tax relief on pension contributions to the basic rate will generate £10 billion. Just making these three changes should generate over £26.1 billion. It should be acceptable for the government to cope with any possible small shortfall.
Therefore introducing a very Basic Citizens Income for working age adults while keeping all the existing benefits is affordable. And at £48.08 does not increase any rates of Income Tax.
If the Citizens’ Income and Child Benefit were increased by £5 a week according to the Compass report this will cost £11 billion. They state that increasing all levels of Income Tax by 1 pence would generate £10.4 billion – again almost covering the full cost. It would mean that everyone earning less than £26,000 a year would be better off and those with two children would be better off if they earned less than £78,000.
Over a period of five years the Citizens Income for adults of working age could be £73.08 per week and Child Benefit could be £45.70 for the first child and £38.70 for the additional children. However, all the rates of Income Tax will have increased by 5% to 25%, 45% and 50%. This compares well to the Compass scheme 2 which has rates for children of £59 per week, for adults under 25 £61, for adults over 25 £71 and for pensioners an extra £41. However their scheme 2 has a shortfall in funding of £8.2 billion (while mine only of about £600 million) and treats the Citizens Income of adults and children as income and so reduces mean-tested benefits accordingly and there are losers among the bottom third poorest people.
With my second scheme for a Basic Citizens Income for adults of working age and increased child benefits coupled with retaining the existing benefit system (and not treating Citizens Income or Child Benefit as income) an unemployed couple with two children would receive £196.16 per week on top of their Universal Credit of £266.93 taking them to £463.09 well above the amount the Joseph Rowntree Foundation state in their report UK Poverty 2017 that a couple with two children aged 5 and 14 need each week – £401 (using 2015/16 figures).
* Michael Berwick-Gooding is a Liberal Democrat member in Basingstoke and has held various party positions at local, regional and English Party level. He posts on this site as Michael BG.
Does the Lib Dems ALTER group have any information/studies on land value tax, and how it might relate to funding a Universal Basic Income?
Michael
You need to lead with your head and heart combined more, when you emphasise merely the head you do not reveal your very compassionate Liberal Democratic heart!
You are not, though you give a good impression of it and say you are, didactic only or really.
After on one post, my own article unfortunately, feeling you were a stickler , I increasingly think you are an asset !
I would argue we have to see basic income as a holistic part of a holistic whole.
Without curbs on immigration forget it.
We need to think it through . Is it legal to only say it is for all permanent residents with five to ten, years standing here.
If so, fine, one hundred a week, and abolish job centre plus, as it is, and many other organised nit picking top down related services and private contracts, massive savings there to answer yes we can afford this !
” It would mean that everyone earning less than £26,000 a year would be better off and those with two children would be better off if they earned less than £78,000. ”
So effectively you want everybody earning over £26000, including couples without children to pay more tax.
Why not just be honest, instead of wandering around the houses with this daft idea, and say we think those on more than £26000 without children should pay the higher rate of tax at 40%, in order to create free money to hand out to those who can’t work, won’t work, or choose to have children.
Nope, this one isn’t a flier. Next idea!
@Barnaby
“this daft idea”
I think it is worth reading the first chapter on UBI in the Compass report. As it states “The principle of a universal basic income (UBI) has a long pedigree. It has been promoted over time by a diversity of British,American and European thinkers as diverse as Tom Paine, Bertrand Russell, Friedrich von Hayek, Martin Luther King Jr, Paul
Samuelson, JK Galbraith and Milton Friedman. ”
Among the reasons for UBI it gives are
1. Reduce poverty.
2. Put a floor under the benefits system.
3. Stop the increasingly many who fall through the cracks in an increasingly complex benefit system.
4. Help those who in a gig economy who face uncertain work.
5. Value and support work still done more by women such as childcare, caring for relatives etc. and help the independence of women.
6. Help prepare for work in the age of internet and AI where (routine) “work” may be done increasingly by robots and computers – freeing us up as humans but where some financial freedom may be needed to be creative. Intellectual property (IP) in the creative industries but elsewhere is going to be the life blood of developed economies in the future.
7. Establish some democratic right that we all should a have a minimum share in the resources of a country – not just that might be “randomly” lucky through their ancestors.
“free money to hand out to those who can’t work, won’t work, or choose to have children.”
Well we give a lot of “free money” to those that chose to have children at the moment. This argument is also one against unemployment benefits and state pensions (those who are reckless enough not to provide for their old age).
It’s good to see such radical proposals so carefully worked out by Michael, and important questions already raised by John Chandler and Lorenzo Cherin. I hope the economic heads in the party will give this serious attention, and consider whether and how it might be integrated into our party’s economic and social programmes.
Robotics and A.I. entering the workplace will certainly cause employment problems, and I really want to ‘like’ UBI as a potential solution, but I just get the feeling that the promoters of the UBI idea, as well meaning as they might be, simply haven’t factored in ‘human nature’.
The general sense I get, is that promoters of UBI think it will free us all up to become somehow ‘dilettante’. Freeing us up to find the ‘inner Artisan’, wood carver, or take up those guitar playing lessons we’ve always hoped we’d find the time for.
Truth is, some in society will find any excuse not to work, or study for A levels, or career improvement, especially if ‘free money’ is perversely on offer for not working. Worse than that, if each additional child to the family garners another ‘wedge’ of UBI income, then we’re right back to large work-less households with 8, 9, 10 children, in order to get a large cost free council house and the proverbial £100,000 in UBI benefits?
If I’m wrong, and crazy (lazy!), financial incentives are not unwittingly embedded within the UBI idea, surely the best way to sell UBI, is to show examples? Can someone who feels proficient in the intricacies of UBI give maybe four examples of likely income for.:
1. Single person on minimum wage, working in a zero hours environment averaging 20 hours work per week.
2. Couple in their 30’s, no children, and both earning £26,000 each per year.
3. Non-working couple, with 8 children, 3 over age 16, and 5 under age 16.
4. Lone widowed pensioner in her 70’s
Whether good idea or bad, UBI will never be adopted if ‘joe public’ have no idea what affect it would have to the number of notes in their purse or wallet.
Why should we offer an extra £40 to £60 pw to those who don’t need it? This would include the non-working wealthy and their partners. It would include those who make a living from criminal enterprises or work the black economy.
The removal of a tax allowance from legitimately working people will have to cost them more than its replacement by a UBI.
What’s the problem with offering those who need work, but cannot find it on the open market, some paid work instead? It is better, from everyone’s standpoint, to not waste anyone’s potential to contribute to society. And of course, having made that contribution they should be entitled to wage which is adequate to cover basic living expenses.
@ Lorenzo Cherin
I have posted about the issue of relative poverty and economic inequalities on LDV in some of my comment here, but you are correct I don’t wish to spend much time on trying to pull people’s heart strings about the human costs of these social evils. I assume we all already know these are bad things which hold people back and that we as liberals should be doing something about them. So I am more interested in putting forward solutions to the problems than discussing the problems.
A Citizens Income is a very liberal solution as it gives more control to individuals to make decisions without the pressure of having no money at all.
@ Barnaby
I am not proposing to increase the 20% Income Tax rate to 40% starting at £26,000.
I am saying for every pound a person earns over £26,000 they would be worse off by 5 pence if they didn’t have any children. So a single person with no children earning £30,000 a year would be £200 worse off, which is about £3.84 a week. I think it is right to expect such earners to pay this small amount (less than 1% of their gross salary) to ensure that less people live in relative poverty. I think it is a price worth paying.
@ Rob Parker
Please could you state which parts of my two schemes “will not fly”. I don’t see any reason why either could not be implemented.
@ Michael 1 and Katharine Pindar
Thank you for your positive comments.
@Sheila Gee
Alaska has a basic income has had a basic income since the 1980s. Interestingly the experience from Alaska is that if anything a basic income means people working more rather than less – http://basicincome.org/news/2017/08/united-states-alaska-citizens-monthly-payment-means-recipients-work-not-less/ And people prefer to keep the basic income rather than cuts in tax https://qz.com/1018413/new-survey-by-the-economic-security-project-finds-alaska-residents-strongly-support-preserving-a-universal-basic-income-ubi-from-the-alaska-permanent-fund-dividend-rather-than-cut-taxes/
—
On robotics, computers, AI – I am optimistic. Mechanisation and automation has been a tremendous boon for humans – from farm mechanisation, the industrial revolution through to computerisation. We have chosen to give some of this wealth to non-workers – pensions, unemployment benefits and the raising of the school leaving age. Of course people spend their benefits in the economy creating jobs.
But as an example suppose an economy moves from 10 people working on a farm to a point due to mechanisation only 1 person is needed. The farmer could then keep all the money from the farm in which no-one can buy the food produced. Or the farmer could give out benefits and people can now afford the food and many things can happen within the economy. To a degree this has been happening through benefits and pensions and I think increasingly will happen – some redistribution from those that are lucky enough to be “farmers”.
Obviously Alaska has had a windfall with its oil. We have had our oil but also other resources that are somewhat randomly allocated to individuals such as land that at one level belongs to everyone and they should have a democratic right to at least a small share in these resources as of right regardless of work status.
Michael BG,
an good article referencing the Compass report. There was an interesting report from Centre Forum a few years back debating the relative merits of tax credits versus personal allowances http://www.centreforum.org/assets/pubs/taxing-decision-press.pdf
This report set out the arguments for and against an increase in personal tax allowances or an increase in tax credits. The analysis shows that: At a household level based on a static analysis, increases in tax credits result in a more progressive outcome than an increase in the personal tax allowance The incentive effects on entering the labour market and working more hours are in the short term stronger for primary earners from increases in tax credits than from personal tax allowances for single earners and first earners in couples. In contrast, the incentive effects are stronger from increases in the personal tax allowance for second earners in households. Beyond that, the conclusions on which is the preferable approach depend on both a political view of the role of the state and also on a view of the dynamic impact of the tax credits versus personal tax allowances on overall incentives within the economy, and hence growth and income levels. This is a question of balance and tradeoffs.
Interestingly, the report found that the most equitable distribution of the tax burden proportionate to income was achieved by effectively doubling the then personal allowance to 20,000 and the basic rate of tax to 40% on earnings above this level.
While ALTER supports low levels of taxation on earned income it does not favour high marginal rates of tax on higher earnings and would advocate for replacing higher rates with a Land Value Tax. This might be achieved by combining a flat rate income tax with a Land Value Tax.
I endorse point 7 in the comment from Michael 1 above “Establish some democratic right that we all should a have a minimum share in the resources of a country – not just that might be “randomly” lucky through their ancestors.”
Michael 1
“Alaska has a basic income has had a basic income since the 1980s.”
I’m not sure if that $2000 per year can be considered as an example of UBI.?
Given their bounty of oil from tar sands, it seems less like UBI, and much closer to some kind of annual ‘carbon bonus’ per citizen. Similarly, Norway prudently saved some of their North Sea oil revenue into a public fund, whereas we in the UK could be said to have ‘splurged’ our North Sea carbon bonus, with no regard for the future.
Similarly, Saudi Arabia, pretty much have everyone on the ‘carbon welfare’, with little need for work, but given it is linked intrinsically to their oil revenue, it hardly qualifies as UBI, but more as a carbon bonus payment.
………..
When it comes to robotics and A.I., I feel it is more about public ownership of the robotics that will make the real difference to society. I know that mentioning the Pirate Party UK, will receive guffaws, because they are perceived to advocate downloading copyrighted material for free, but their policies are much more nuanced [and liberal!], than that. They know that Corporates can ‘stitch up’ technology advancement using copyright law for their own profit, and they [PPUK], want to free up more publicly accessible ‘open source’ economics.
@ Michael 1 “We have chosen to give some of this wealth to non-workers – pensions, unemployment benefits and the raising of the school leaving age”.
Careful with your terminology on the doorstep. Pensioners have worked (some of us exceedingly hard), not everyone chooses to be unemployed and are you going to lower the school leaving age ? Hope not.
“Alaska has a basic income has had a basic income since the 1980s. Interestingly the experience from Alaska is that if anything a basic income means people working more rather than less”
Alaska isn’t an ideal examplar. Not only did it give us Sarah Palin, but average life expectancy is over ten years lower than ours and suicide is the second highest cause of death. Not my idea of a liberal society. Not surprised there are more working – all the others are dead !!
@David Raw
For clarity I was and in favour of keeping benefits for these people – while others seemed to be (logically) in favour of taking them away.
—
“Alaska isn’t an ideal examplar. Not only did it give us Sarah Palin, but average life expectancy is over ten years lower than ours….”
Lol! I am not sure that this is serious contribution to the debate. Of course may be our life expectancy is higher because we make available universal health coverage and spend less on it than America….
@Sheila Gee
We have had our own “bounties”. Oil and gas, land, mobile phone airwaves that have been sold off… the list goes on and on. Much of this though goes to individuals – I am not a communist but I do believe in some redistribution of this.
—
Copyright is of course a complicated subject. If anything UBI allows people to work on open source collaborative efforts. Many are giving away their creative work for free but supported by crowdfunding sources. People contribute to a country in many different ways – voluntary work, political activism, debating and refining political policies….
Michael 1
“I am not a communist but I do believe in some redistribution of this [oil bounty]”
Like I said, Norway might be able to convert their ‘carbon savings’ into some kind of UBI carbon bonus package for its citizens, but given that our UK North Sea carbon bonus was spent by governments throughout the 80’s and 90’s, we can hardly re-spend it on UBI again?
…..
Given that corporate wealth, versus, government funding for public services are becoming an ever vicious, ‘Corporate-tax-tug-o-war’, I think the Pirate Party are instead thinking laterally, and looking for the ‘soft underbelly’ of the corporations. What the PPUK have concluded, is that Corporate wealth is very easy to hide behind a brass plaque on the Cayman Islands, but valuable corporate ‘know-how’, especially when that know-how is digitised into 1’s and zero’s, is almost impossible for corporations to hide?
I guess ‘the Pirates’ figure that if you can liberate digitized corporate ‘value’ into an ‘open source society’, it’s as good as liberating their hidden corporate ‘wealth’?
@ Shelia Gee
If you are a liberal, please can you explain why a person’s economic situation should restrict their freedom to have children?
1 A single person working on average 20 hours a week on £7.50 an hour would earn in an average week £150. With my second scheme they would receive an extra £73.08 a week in Basic Citizens Income;
2 A couple earning £26,000 each and no children – with both of my schemes there are no changes in net incomes;
3 An unemployed couple with 8 children if claiming after 6 April 2017 receive £232.53 Universal Credit plus £116.60 Child Benefit making £349.13 a week. This is £510.87 a week less than the Joseph Roundtree Foundation state was needed for such a family in 2015/16 not to live in poverty. Under my scheme 2 this family would receive a further £346.16 a week and the family would still not have enough to take them out of poverty, being £164.71 short. However if the Liberal Democrat policy of restoring University Credit for every child is factored in as well then this family would receive an additional £320.77 (without my scheme they would still be £190.10 short of the 2015/16 poverty line). Of course they would need to meet the conditions for Universal Credit (note I haven’t included any effects of the benefit cap and housing benefit which would mean they would be even harder up);
4 Single pensioner – with both of my schemes no change.
A fifth example might be useful – a couple with one earning £40,000 and the other £30,000 with two children. Currently they would end up with combined net earnings of £1073.99 per week plus 34.40 Child Benefit making £1108.39 a week. Under my scheme 2 they would have combined net earnings of £916.72 per week plus £230.56 Citizens Income and Child Benefit making £1147.28 a week making them £38.89 better off.
I am really struggling to follow all this, it all seems rather complicated.
I really love the idea of a UBI, I think the way automation is going, it is something that is going to have to be seriously looked at within the next decade.
Considering the amount of time it takes governments to roll out these programs ( Juts look at the mess with PIP and Universal Credit) It is something that should be triled tested and ready to be put into action on a major scale for when the inevitable time comes.
But what confuses me in your piece Michael is that you seem to keep other welfare Benefits on top of UBI. This seems kind of strange to me because its another layer of expensive bureaucracy and I thought the idea of a Universal Basic Income was, everybody gets the same amount regardless of whether employed or not and that did away with the stigma of the deserving and undeserving poor
Of course there would have to be extra provisions for Disabled people who have added costs and of course housing costs,
So why would you not just devise a universal Basic Income that does away with Income Support, Job Seekers Allowance and Employment & Support Allowance and Child Allowance. Then have Top up in the form of Personal Independence Payment as we do now for disabled people
What (*) of Universal Income equates to though would be what though ?
@ Michael 1 You can LOL as much as you like, Michael, but the only inaccurate or non-serious thing in my Alaska comment was the incredible Ms Palin – who can see Russia from her house.. An exemplary exemplar it was.
Remember the complicated perils of Universal Credit- which Lib Dems in Government voted for. We can do without a second Faustian compact – if we ever get the chance.
Yes we can afford a basic income – from the GDP we produce. See http://blogs.bath.ac.uk/iprblog/2017/10/10/the-affordability-of-basic-income-a-radical-heterodox-economics-view/