Towards a party strategy

Optimists and pessimists alike can find plenty to feed on about the current state of the Liberal Democrats. Dramatic council by-election gains. Stuck in single figures in the opinion polls almost constantly for over seven years, with our best monthly average only 11%. A massive growth in party membership taking us to all-time record levels. A local council base that has been shrinking steadily since the peak of 22.3% of councillors being Lib Dem in 1996. A distinctive position on the big policy issue of our times, providing plenty of political space for the party.
The list could go on. What even this short sample shows is that the Liberal Democrats have huge potential, the need for us to successfully argue the liberal and democratic position has never been greater and yet we’ve not yet found a way to turn that into sustained success.
It’s a challenge to us all to work out how we can raise our game, be smarter in what we do, raise more money and involve more people.
Which is where the strategy motion coming up at Southport conference comes in. Any party member who can make it to conference has the chance to debate and vote on it. It’s not a strategy from on high, but one based on widespread consultation with members last year, including two all-member surveys and on which members get the final say.
It is also, quite deliberately, a strategy. It is not a manifesto, a vision statement or an HQ business plan. It is not the one magic document that contains all the solutions for what the party needs to do. We will also need, for example, great manifestos for future devolved and Westminster general elections. So don’t expect to find the answers to everything in the strategy motion – it is (just) our propose strategy.
It is also, as any good strategy should be, a deliberate choice of priorities. There are plenty of things that could be in it which aren’t. That is because to prioritise everything is to prioritise nothing. You will, I suspect, have some things you’d love to see in the list of organisational priorities which aren’t there. I can certainly think of some I’m tempted to add. But even in an organisation overflowing with money, staff and volunteers, let alone in the reality of the Liberal Democrats, you need to prioritise to make meaningful progress.
So what the proposed strategy does instead is to set out a clear political approach for us – one which combines the mutually supporting aims of electoral success with the broader challenge of making our society and political system more liberal – and then sets out what sort of organisation we need to achieve that and how to get there.
If we get that right, we can rise to the challenge that the news brings us almost daily and turn far more of what we believe should happen into political change that makes our country more liberal, more green and more successful.
The text of the motion is below:
F15 Ambitious for our Country, Ambitious for our Party: Liberal Democrat Party Strategy
Our aim is to build and safeguard a fair, free and open society, in which we seek to balance the fundamental values of liberty, equality and community, and in which no-one shall be enslaved by poverty, ignorance or conformity.
Our ambition for our country and the wider world is set out in further detail in the Vision for a Liberal Britain drawn from thousands of party members over the last two years, the paper on party philosophy, It’s About Freedom, and the policy overview paper The Opportunity to Succeed, the Power to Change (2016). Now we need a strategy to deliver that vision.
Conference believes that the best way to deliver that vision is to:
- Create a political and social movement which encourages people to take and use power in their own lives and communities at every level of society.
- Win elections at all levels from local government through to Westminster, so we can use political power to bring about change from within the political system.
III. Run issue-led local and national campaigns to help create a liberal society and secure immediate change though combining pressure from outside the political system with our own power within it.
Conference further believes that we can best achieve this by:
- Creating a much larger base of long-term loyal supporters (a ‘core vote’) for the party, based on people who share our values.
- Building beyond our growing core vote with successful local campaigning, combined with effective targeting as the electoral systems require it, to win at all levels of local and national government.
- Developing a mass campaigning movement both within and outside the party that is of a scale and effectiveness to match the scale of our ambitions, which supports both elections and issue-led campaigns.
- Working with those who share goals with us to build a progressive alliance of ideas that puts aside tribal differences to achieve shared goal.
- Generating political momentum through tangible signs of progress, including membership levels, fundraising totals and council and Parliamentary by-election successes.
Conference agrees that we stand for an open society, an economy which challenges inequality and for powerful communities at every level, and that in order to build our wider party appeal, we must focus the communication of what we stand for on:
- i) Restoring fairness as the basis for our society and politics, in which everyone plays a fair part and is treated fairly.
- ii) People and communities increasingly controlling their own lives and the direction of our society and politics.
iii) Our belief that a better future is possible, if we work together.
- iv) The need to heal the nation’s divides.
In order to deliver a party organisation fit for these objectives, Conference further agrees that our five organisational priorities are:
- Communicating our values effectively, through our key messages, issue-led national campaigns, and signature policies which symbolise what we stand for.
- Increasing our capacity, through:
- a) Empowering our members and providing them with a rewarding experience.
- b) Improving training, support and management of party staff.
- c) Promoting a culture in which people bring in new ideas, experiment and share best practice both from the grassroots and from the centre.
- d) Recruiting, motivating, and supporting local leaders.
- e) Promoting greater commitment and success in fundraising by the party and candidates at all levels.
- Improving our diversity and inclusion so that we demonstrate our values in practice, as well as bringing in new approaches and skills and enhancing our electoral appeal.
- Digitising the party, maximising our effectiveness in using digital opportunities to make the most of our supporters’ skills to overcome the traditional biases against us in the ways politics is funded, the media is owned and our electoral system works.
- Local campaigning, developing and supporting local leaders, working with our communities on the issues and problems they care about, listening to them, helping them directly, campaigning with them in innovative and effective ways, and representing them.
Conference notes that while this motion sets out a strategy and priorities for the party as a whole, it is for state, regional and local parties as well as party bodies to make their own decisions on how best to contribute towards our democratically agreed strategy.
Conference affirms that while the party organisation has a crucial role to play in implementing this strategy, we will ultimately succeed when it inspires every member to find their own way to put it into practice and help bring about our vision for a Liberal Democrat society.
* Mark Pack is a member of the Federal Board and editor of Liberal Democrat Newswire.
Sorry to be picky, but as of 14.00 on 7th Feb, the numbering system’s up the spout!
To be fair the numbering is pretty much the thing I would most criticise with this! There does seem to be a lot of Mark in this – which is probably a good thing.
Sorry Mark, but you are wrong. We did find a way to turn it all into sustained success. But our leader and his close supporters betrayed all that in coalition and no-one senior has done anything to address that betrayal since. Tim Farron “You know, there are those that would like me to take this opportunity to distance myself from the past five years, …, to say: ‘I disagree with Nick.’ But I don’t. So I won’t.” Vince Cable “I don’t think the Lib Dem brand is toxic.”
It seems too many of us will close our minds to the horrible truth, rather than face up to it. And the longer we prevaricate the more embedded our decline becomes. To many on the left we remain toxic. To most of the rest we are unimportant.
Most people aren’t listening and any strategy that does not address the consequences of the coalition years is simply yet more window dressing.
Mark
This is so good as to need more to digest and appreciate it.
I have skimmed the surface and await the time today to do the full cream bit.
I like and admire your work already but this is what we need to be doing ie to add head to heart, not a slogan with Wizard of Oz drawings, in action and in hearts and minds.
We need though, to be far more canny with the public and media. Brexit fatigue is a condition to deal with.
David: our best ever general election result gave us around 1 in 10 MPs. That’s certainly pretty impressive compared to where we are now. It’s also a long way short of having the power to change the country in the ways we believe. To have as our peak something that was still only a fraction of the way towards winning overall should, I think, be a sobering caution on saying how wonderful the past was.
(I’ve used Westminster Parliament as the example here. Similar points apply to the other levels of elections, all of which are important in their own rights too.)
@Mark Pack and @David Evans
I have before likened the coalition to a “new” Coke moment. There was much good about both and good reasons for both – and the bad reputation of both was to do with bad handling of publicity rather than the product itself. But new Coke drove away “core” Coke drinkers, just as the coalition drove away “core” Lib Dem voters.
We have to decide how to address our “new Coke” failure and indeed whether to. Personally I advocate a return to “classic”.
Mark, I’m afraid like so many others you are just avoiding the point. The 62 MPs Charlie Kennedy got in 2005 or even the 57 Nick managed in 2010 was a great success and were further steps on a long march over a great many years gradually gaining the power to make a difference in our communities and the country.
However to dismiss it with your “To have as our peak something that was still only a fraction of the way towards winning overall should, I think, be a sobering caution on saying how wonderful the past was,” shows how deeply embedded it is in so many of the party to somehow blame the failure of coalition on the success that got us to that point.
The past up to 2010 wasn’t perfect, but is was better for the future of our party and our values than the disaster that was coalition and what has followed. Indeed your strategy could have been written in the 1970s and 80s, because to a large extent it was what we did. However, in those days the image of the Liberals was one of nice people working hard in their community.
However now our image is of breaking pledges and giving the Conservatives time to roll back the welfare system and implement massive cuts, while doing a few nice bits around the edges. To succeed we need to get people to vote for us but the strategy you promote seems to assume that we can simply ignore why so many people stopped voting for us.
I f I was going to sum what we should & should not do, I would say :
Stop obsessing about The Past (leave that to Tories & Labour, they both love it)
Talk about how we see The Future.
This Motion looks like a good place to start from.
@paul barker
“Stop obsessing about The Past”
I think we need to realise that while the electorate do not exactly obsess about the past they do frame their views of parties on the immediate past especially when they were in government. After all they were able “to taste the product” when they were in power.
I would suggest that success for a party that has been in Government has only come when they have signalled a significant break with the past which had been found to be “distasteful” by a (significant) chunk of the electorate – Blair, Cameron, Corbyn. Normally this comes after TWO general elections.
Admittedly this motion is not about policy.
It’s got a lot of words in it.
Is it going to be some sort of catechism that new/ old members must learn and then recite in front of their Executive as ‘a rewarding experience’ ?
A few popular eye catching radical policies that caught the imagination of the public might be a tad more helpful to boot up the 1.6% flag flyers.
DONATE
David Raw. Hi, David, lovely comment! How about Michael BG’s Basic Citizen’s Income as one of the radical eye-catching policies in due course? As for me, I want our economists to come up with an Emergency Motion at Southport noting the impending rise in Council Tax and urging the policy we want to make it fairer, and less burdensome to people of limited income.
“Sorry Mark, but you are wrong. We did find a way to turn it all into sustained success.”
We didn’t though. MPs fell in 2010 and the party was losing councillors (2007, 09 and 10) and MEPs under and before Nick’s leadership before you even get to the coalition years.
And of course Mark’s point applies.
Hi Katharine. Lovely comment as usual from you.
I’m doubtful about MBG’s basic income policy on three grounds
a) Like Land taxation it’s complicated. In true Lib Dem fashion it’s got a lot of words (the Southport Conference agenda pushes the Book of Jeremiah for length) – so it’s hard to understand and sell.
b) Does everybody get it including Sir Philip Green when he turns up occasionally in Mayfair ?
c) Has it been run through the Treasury computer and been interrogated by competent accountants (certainly not Carillion or Northamptonshire Council’s accountants). I don’t know the answers.
The really underlying problem is the party’s credibility. I’m convinced Dr Cable has to address this. It just won’t go away. I watched poor brave Wera Hobhouse get chewed up in the Commons on the local government settlement today because of the Coalition legacy. It’s not her fault. When she started saying stuff I believe in about local government, academy schools, outsourcing, privatising and the public sector the poor lass looked frazzled and shell shocked when she got shot down in flames.
Vince has got to say, the sooner the better at Southport, “We got it wrong”. Until he does we can’t turn the page.
More cheerfully, HTAFC finally won away 4-1 so its not all doom and gloom and I’ll keep you posted about the blue plaque to Catherine Marshall at Hawse End. You ought to readmy friend Jo Vellacott’s book about her. I won’t say DONATE – we’re getting a grant.
“Conference believes that the best way to deliver that vision is to:
1. Create a political and social movement which encourages people to take and use power in their own lives and communities at every level of society.”
I am no longer a Lib Dem member or voter so I am not the target audience for an article about party strategy but might expect to be slap-bang in the middle of the audience that strategy is supposed to help the party reach out to.
My concern is that the emphasis on encouraging “people to take and use power in their own lives” does not seem to be balanced by a desire to help those who do not have the resources or capabilities to take advantage of that. I would prefer to see the two sides of that coin reflected in the headlines for delivering the vision outlined in the opening paragraphs. As it is expressed here, this seems to be a strategy to attract soft Tories and a continuation of something that has not been successful for the party.
@Peter: the wording you quote, about helping people to take and use power very much covers the sorts of points you go on to mention. The motion doesn’t say just give people legal rights – it talks about helping them “use” power. That’s a very deliberate difference – because for people to use power they need not only legal rights but also the sorts of skills and resources to put those rights to work.
I think I must have a different definition of “strategy” to everyone else.
That looks like Vague Aspirations to me, not Strategy with a capital S. I would expect strategy to include more in the way of what we are actually going to do and how to achieve things…
But then, I am a mere cog, etc. I am told this is normal for party Strategy documents.
It is a good vision document but without out the teeth of relevant detailed policies from the party it feels like just saying the same old thing to the faithful.