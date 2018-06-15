Caron Lindsay

19% swing from Labour to Lucy Salek in Lewisham East

By | Fri 15th June 2018 - 3:18 am

Nice when your canvass returns are bang on, isn’t it?

We briefed the media this week that we were on 25% – and that is almost exactly what we delivered. Last year we lost our deposit in Lewisham East. This year we got a quarter of the vote.

Our actual number of votes went up by 2.5 times, too, from 2086 votes last year, although the turnout was less than half. Labour’s vote dropped from 32000 to 11000 and the Tory vote dropped from 11000 to 3000. That vote share bar chart is going to look very good.

And, courtesy of the wonderful Jon Ball making this Facebook post public, we have the Sky News one plus a picture of a very happy looking Alistair Carmichael.

That is a strong result. Well done to the team in Lewisham. To turn this around in a few weeks is incredible.

Vince said that this sends a big message to Jeremy Corbyn:

Lucy Salek and the Liberal Democrats have fought a proud, pro-European campaign and have seen former Labour and Conservative voters switching support and rallying behind our campaign. We have also focused on the issues that matter to the community – and that have been neglected by an overly confident Labour Party – and will continue to do so.

This result sends a message to the Labour leadership that it cannot take pro-European voters for granted.This is the largest swing from Labour to the Liberal Democrats in over a decade and the failure of Labour’s leadership to oppose the Conservatives hard Brexit cannot be hidden or forgotten. The collapse in the Conservatives’ vote is also damning.

The Liberal Democrats are the only party standing up to Theresa May on Brexit. She is making a mess out of it, and we will keep fighting to give the people the final say on the Brexit deal.

The result was as follows:

Labour 11,033
Lucy Salek, Liberal Democrat 5,404
Conservative 3,161
Green 788
Womens Equality Party 506
UKIP 380
For Britain 266
Christian People’s Alliance 168
Monster Raving Loony Party 93
Democrats and Veterans Party 67
Libertarian Party 38
No Description 27
Radical Party 20
Young People’s Party 18

The percentages were:

The local government elections, including the deferred election in Southwark, are counting in the morning.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

