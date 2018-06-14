Lewisham East…what can we expect?

First of all, a massive thanks to all the staff who have worked so hard to deliver a stellar campaign in Lewisham East. Then to Lucy Salek who has done so much to get herself known in the community. To get such name recognition on the doorstep in just over 6 weeks is incredible.

And also to people who have gone to help and those who have made phone calls.

So, sometime in the middle of the night we’ll find out the result. What would be a good one?

Well, given that we got 4.4% just over a year ago, which was around a sixth of the second placed Conservative vote. Labour were a million miles ahead. Heidi Alexander got almost 68% of the vote.

In 2015, we did slightly better, retaining our deposit with 5.7% of the vote but were in 4th behind the Tories and UKIP.

We are going to do a lot better than that tonight. The party has been briefing that they expect us to come a strong second place. Business Insider says we are looking at around 25% of the vote:

In canvassing seen by BI, the Lib Dems are set to finish second place with 25% of this vote, up 21 points on last year’s election. Labour will retain the seat but with a vote share 19 points down on last year. The Tories will drop 7 points to third. The Lib Dems believe that voters are going to punish the government for its handling of Brexit and Labour for being too timid in its opposition to it. “They don’t like the absence of an opposition to Labour in Lewisham and feel taken for granted,” one Lib Dem source said. Another said: “We think we could end up in a strong second. It looks like the Conservatives haven’t done much, Labour has been quite very quiet and the anti-Brexit message has got through to people. “What you could see is this being a warning to Corbyn that he needs to start taking a real anti-Brexit stance.”

What would be really impressive would be an increase on the 28.2% we got in 2010. But anything in the ball park of what’s been talked about would be an excellent result from such a low base. We have to remember as well that this hasn’t had the Witney or Richmond Park intensity of campaign. But a strong result will leave us in know doubt that we should throw the kitchen sink at any similar seat that comes up.

It certainly looks like we are going to do a lot better – and we must capitalise on that by trying to engage the people who have voted for us. Too often, after the by-election machine has left town, the work isn’t done to consolidate the campaign and we need to make sure that doesn’t happen this time. The local party should get the help and support it needs to recruit and activate our supporters there.

We’ll know all too soon…

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings