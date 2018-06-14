Lewisham East…what can we expect?

First of all, a massive thanks to all the staff who have worked so hard to deliver a stellar campaign in Lewisham East. Then to Lucy Salek who has done so much to get herself known in the community. To get such name recognition on the doorstep in just over 6 weeks is incredible.
And also to people who have gone to help and those who have made phone calls.
So, sometime in the middle of the night we’ll find out the result. What would be a good one?
Well, given that we got 4.4% just over a year ago, which was around a sixth of the second placed Conservative vote. Labour were a million miles ahead. Heidi Alexander got almost 68% of the vote.
In 2015, we did slightly better, retaining our deposit with 5.7% of the vote but were in 4th behind the Tories and UKIP.
We are going to do a lot better than that tonight. The party has been briefing that they expect us to come a strong second place. Business Insider says we are looking at around 25% of the vote:
In canvassing seen by BI, the Lib Dems are set to finish second place with 25% of this vote, up 21 points on last year’s election. Labour will retain the seat but with a vote share 19 points down on last year. The Tories will drop 7 points to third.
The Lib Dems believe that voters are going to punish the government for its handling of Brexit and Labour for being too timid in its opposition to it.
“They don’t like the absence of an opposition to Labour in Lewisham and feel taken for granted,” one Lib Dem source said.
Another said: “We think we could end up in a strong second. It looks like the Conservatives haven’t done much, Labour has been quite very quiet and the anti-Brexit message has got through to people.
“What you could see is this being a warning to Corbyn that he needs to start taking a real anti-Brexit stance.”
What would be really impressive would be an increase on the 28.2% we got in 2010. But anything in the ball park of what’s been talked about would be an excellent result from such a low base. We have to remember as well that this hasn’t had the Witney or Richmond Park intensity of campaign. But a strong result will leave us in know doubt that we should throw the kitchen sink at any similar seat that comes up.
It certainly looks like we are going to do a lot better – and we must capitalise on that by trying to engage the people who have voted for us. Too often, after the by-election machine has left town, the work isn’t done to consolidate the campaign and we need to make sure that doesn’t happen this time. The local party should get the help and support it needs to recruit and activate our supporters there.
We’ll know all too soon…
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
Yes we need a by-election after-care strategy for all Parliamentary by-elections.
More like 5 weeks.
It is worrying if it is as Caron says and “this hasn’t had the Witney or Richmond Park intensity of campaign”. If that is the case, the question we all have to ask each other is why not? Are we serious about rebuilding our party after the disaster of the last seven years? We have twelve MPs now, not the pitiful eight we had in 2016. Where were our record number of new members? Or are we all just leaving it to someone else?
Of course we can all say “The local party should get the help and support it needs to recruit and activate our supporters there.” The question is, who is going to volunteer to do it, day after day, week after week, month after month, once the by-election circus is gone?
The simple fact is that nothing less than outright victory generates the resources to do it. 25% is nowhere near good enough except for minor bragging rights, and gaining a bit of momentum in the media for the next by election. Despite all the hype here, we still need a massive result and quickly or we will be out of the EU for good and so far we have nothing like enough of a national presence to get us there.
We aren’t the big party we were Nick took over, we are back to where we were forty years ago, totally dependent on getting big results in by-elections, just to get noticed.
Being right isn’t good enough, except to feel good about ourselves and what we are doing. If we want other people to feel good about what we are doing, we have got to start to win, and WIN BIG!
And that means we all have to work massively hard, week after week, month after month, year after year, until we get back the chance to make a positive difference next time.
Labiur Hold, Turnout 33.4%. Total Votes 22,056
Labour 11,033
Libdems 5,404
Con 3,161
Greens 788
As predicted – good 2nd place with 25% of vote