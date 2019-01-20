19-20 January 2019 – the weekend’s press releases

GP postcode lottery shows vital need for a national workforce strategy

GP postcode lottery shows vital need for a national workforce strategy

Responding to the analysis done by the BBC which shows the huge variation in the availability of GPs in different parts of England, Liberal Democrat Health Spokesperson Judith Jolly said:

Getting access to your GP should never be a postcode lottery. The clear shortage of GPs is leaving patients stranded, waiting weeks for appointments when they could have serious health issues. One of the key problems with the NHS ten year plan was that it was completely undermined by a lack of serious workforce planning. It is vital the Government produce a national workforce strategy, ensuring people can access GPs when they need them. The Government must look at the long term solutions in training more GPs and ensuring we retain the ones we have. Whilst there is inadequate planning for the NHS workforce, the NHS ten year plan will not be deliverable.

Lib Dems: Car insurance rise shows cost of Brexit

Responding to the reports that car insurance costs are climbing for the first time since 2017, which according to the AA is partly because of Brexit uncertainty, Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake said:

It is becoming clearer day by day how Brexit is making each and everyone one of us poorer. The uncertainty caused by the Conservative Government’s shambolic handling of Brexit is costing us jobs, damaging our businesses and driving up prices. The AA’s director of insurance is correct; no matter what Brexit you have, people will still be worse off. The only serious option to stop us careering off the cliff is a people’s vote, with the option to stay in the EU.

Labour failing their duty as Official Opposition on Brexit

This morning Keir Starmer, the shadow Brexit Secretary, refused to answer how any Brexit deal that Labour could negotiate could pass Labour’s ‘six tests’.

Responding to the exchange on the Andrew Marr show, Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake said:

It is clear that Labour’s policy on Brexit is no closer to getting any clearer. After a week in which the Conservative Government’s deal was destroyed in an historic Parliamentary defeat, it is a dereliction of duty for the Opposition to continue without an alternative plan. The shadow Brexit secretary could not answer how any Brexit deal they negotiated would pass Labour’s six tests, the most crucial being to provide the exact same benefits we currently enjoy as EU members. The Liberal Democrats are clear; the best deal is the one we currently have. That is why we are continuing to fight for a people’s vote, with the option to remain in the EU. It is time the Labour Party joined us in holding this shambolic Conservative Government to account.

Fox’s failure to sign trade deals shows Brexiters’ ‘Global Britain’ does not exist

Today Liam Fox, the International Trade Secretary, has admitted the UK has yet to finalise agreements to replace the existing free trade deals that the EU has with 40 big economies if there is a no-deal Brexit.

Responding, Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake said:

Liam Fox has confirmed that the tumult of trade deals that he promised would be signed, the day after Brexit, are stalled. There will not be, and never was going to be, any significant trade deals that could offset the loss of trade with our closest and largest partner. It is time Fox admitted his grand project is ideological, not economic, and will leave us all poorer. The Brexiters’ vision of ‘Global Britain’ does not exist. This Conservative Government has not only had two and half years worth of negotiating defeated this week in the House of Commons, but is completely unprepared for a no-deal scenario. The only serious option left on the table is a people’s vote, with the option to remain in the EU.

Corbyn isolated as over 100 Labour MPs set to back Lib Dem call for a people’s vote

The Leader of the Liberal Democrats Vince Cable has today written to the Prime Minister to alert her to the fact that the call for a people’s vote could have a majority in Parliament.

In the letter, Vince Cable states:

If the government cooperates with the 150 plus declared supporters of a people’s vote (and many more who are undeclared) there would be more than enough votes to succeed even if Mr Corbyn continues to sit on the fence or oppose.

Responding to the reports that over a hundred Labour MPs are set to back the Liberal Democrat campaign, Vince Cable said: