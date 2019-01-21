NewsHound

Vince Cable tells Theresa May, “the votes may be there for a People’s Vote”

By | Mon 21st January 2019 - 7:15 am

Yesterday, Vince Cable wrote to Theresa May, offering her a way to solve her Brexit crisis…

Prime Minister

I appreciate the opportunity to have had a proper conversation with you about our views on the way forward on Brexit and my colleagues have had a useful discussion with yours about the practicalities of a referendum and its timing. We have followed up the discussions with a note to David Liddington setting out our views on how a People’s Vote could be organised quickly.

Our positions are, at first sight, far apart. But I reiterate the point that, as it currently stands, your plan has been emphatically rejected by parliament; but it would have a 50:50 chance of succeeding if put to the country against the option of remaining in the EU.

Moreover the most plausible way of introducing the option of a referendum would be in the form of a government resolution to parliament seeking approval of your plan, subject to a referendum. Opposition parties would be asked to vote with the government to break the deadlock and return the issue to the people. Providing a People’s Vote were built firmly into the resolution, the Liberal Democrats would respond positively.

If the government cooperates with the 150 plus declared supporters of a People’s Vote (and many more who are undeclared) there would be more than enough votes to succeed even if Mr Corbyn continues to sit on the fence or oppose.

The next step, sought by some of your colleagues as well as the opposition parties for a variety of reasons, is postponement of the departure date to consider other options and averting the dire prospect of a ‘no deal’ Brexit for which the country is patently unprepared. You have clearly not reached that point but will need to do so for serious discussions with opposition parties to make headway.

My party is ready to resume discussions at any time and communication can be maintained through the usual channels.

Yours sincerely,

Vince Cable

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

7 Comments

  • frankie 21st Jan '19 - 7:47am

    May has no intrest in dealing with people outside her tribe. Her sole aim is to keep the Tories united and in power. She will pander to her swivel eyed loons, trusting that Grive and Co will eventually tag along. Talking to her is a tick box excercise, yes you need to tick the box, but lord don’t expect anything to come of it.

  • John Marriott 21st Jan '19 - 9:38am

    A ‘People’s Vote’ if all else fails (and that includes a Citizens’ Assembly); but have THREE options on the ballot paper which voters, if they wish, can number in order of preference. My suggested three are : Brexit with no Deal. Brexit with Deal. Remain. By the process of elimination we might just end up with one that passes the 50% threshold by a margin big enough to put the matter to bed for a while.

  • Stimpson 21st Jan '19 - 9:44am

    A return to the coalition within the EU would be the best option for every citizen of Britain, whether they agree or not.

  • Graham Jeffs 21st Jan '19 - 10:03am

    Beware of attributing any particular logic to what the PM does. From where I’m sitting she seems increasingly psychotic, or stupid, or malign (maybe a bit of all three). The constant repetition, like a well-trained parrot, of ‘Brexit means Brexit’ is of course ludicrous – but we are not dealing with someone who behaves logically in the sense that most people recognise that to get through the jungle one may need to take different paths.

    However, I’m getting even more concerned about perceptions of democracy rather than Brexit itself. Apparently it is undemocratic to have another referendum because the people have already decided. By extension then, let’s not have any more GEs because the people decided last time out. And so it goes on.

  • Nonconformistradical 21st Jan '19 - 10:06am

    @Graham Jeffs
    “Apparently it is undemocratic to have another referendum because the people have already decided. By extension then, let’s not have any more GEs because the people decided last time out. And so it goes on.”

    Do you actually believe these people have any real interest in democracy? They are interested in power only and in democracy only when it serves their purpose.

  • Sandra Hammett 21st Jan '19 - 10:20am

    Get an extension on Article 50, we’re going to need one for legislation anyway, then have two referenda
    Stage One: Binary choice- Deal/Remain vs No Deal
    Stage Two: If Deal/Remain won previously Deal vs Remain. If No Deal won we vote on who gets to eat the Fray Bentos Pies.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarNonconformistradical 21st Jan - 10:06am
    @Graham Jeffs "Apparently it is undemocratic to have another referendum because the people have already decided. By extension then, let’s not have any more GEs...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 21st Jan - 10:05am
    @ Arnold Kiel, "I am afraid the idea that populist nonsense like Brexit can be overcome by state-sponsored economic revitalisation of depressed regions is unrealistic....
  • User AvatarMark Goodrich 21st Jan - 10:05am
    Great idea and these comments seem unduly negative. Personally, I think there is a case for Parliament and government being located near Birmingham which is...
  • User AvatarGraham Jeffs 21st Jan - 10:03am
    Beware of attributing any particular logic to what the PM does. From where I'm sitting she seems increasingly psychotic, or stupid, or malign (maybe a...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 21st Jan - 10:03am
    @ Stimpson "Very few really successful people are willing to live outside of London and the South East". I take it that's where you live...
  • User AvatarNonconformistradical 21st Jan - 10:02am
    @Stimpson "Very few really successful people are willing to live outside of London and the South East. Just look at football as an example." Is...