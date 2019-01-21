Vince Cable tells Theresa May, “the votes may be there for a People’s Vote”

Yesterday, Vince Cable wrote to Theresa May, offering her a way to solve her Brexit crisis…
Prime Minister
I appreciate the opportunity to have had a proper conversation with you about our views on the way forward on Brexit and my colleagues have had a useful discussion with yours about the practicalities of a referendum and its timing. We have followed up the discussions with a note to David Liddington setting out our views on how a People’s Vote could be organised quickly.
Our positions are, at first sight, far apart. But I reiterate the point that, as it currently stands, your plan has been emphatically rejected by parliament; but it would have a 50:50 chance of succeeding if put to the country against the option of remaining in the EU.
Moreover the most plausible way of introducing the option of a referendum would be in the form of a government resolution to parliament seeking approval of your plan, subject to a referendum. Opposition parties would be asked to vote with the government to break the deadlock and return the issue to the people. Providing a People’s Vote were built firmly into the resolution, the Liberal Democrats would respond positively.
If the government cooperates with the 150 plus declared supporters of a People’s Vote (and many more who are undeclared) there would be more than enough votes to succeed even if Mr Corbyn continues to sit on the fence or oppose.
The next step, sought by some of your colleagues as well as the opposition parties for a variety of reasons, is postponement of the departure date to consider other options and averting the dire prospect of a ‘no deal’ Brexit for which the country is patently unprepared. You have clearly not reached that point but will need to do so for serious discussions with opposition parties to make headway.
My party is ready to resume discussions at any time and communication can be maintained through the usual channels.
Yours sincerely,
Vince Cable
May has no intrest in dealing with people outside her tribe. Her sole aim is to keep the Tories united and in power. She will pander to her swivel eyed loons, trusting that Grive and Co will eventually tag along. Talking to her is a tick box excercise, yes you need to tick the box, but lord don’t expect anything to come of it.
Problem is that the Conservative Brexiteers would also want no deal on the referendum, and logically this should be the alternative if parliament has rejected May’s deal, perhaps mitigated by a two year transition period (paying the same as agreed for current transition to keep the EU happy)… however, my guess is Mrs May will actually remove the backstop and get all of that through parliament and just leave it to the EU to agree or no deal, with the option on the table up to the last moment. This would be politically acceptable to the Conservative supporters and probably push them ahead further in the polls, UK versus EU always a popular sport.
The only thing that would really break through would be the EU coming up with a better deal than they gave Cameron, especially around FOM, which would then really force a second vote. Dr Fox recently gave a rather impassioned rant on why we should not undermine the referendum – as a Remainer I was somewhat in agreement with him!
A ‘People’s Vote’ if all else fails (and that includes a Citizens’ Assembly); but have THREE options on the ballot paper which voters, if they wish, can number in order of preference. My suggested three are : Brexit with no Deal. Brexit with Deal. Remain. By the process of elimination we might just end up with one that passes the 50% threshold by a margin big enough to put the matter to bed for a while.
A return to the coalition within the EU would be the best option for every citizen of Britain, whether they agree or not.
Beware of attributing any particular logic to what the PM does. From where I’m sitting she seems increasingly psychotic, or stupid, or malign (maybe a bit of all three). The constant repetition, like a well-trained parrot, of ‘Brexit means Brexit’ is of course ludicrous – but we are not dealing with someone who behaves logically in the sense that most people recognise that to get through the jungle one may need to take different paths.
However, I’m getting even more concerned about perceptions of democracy rather than Brexit itself. Apparently it is undemocratic to have another referendum because the people have already decided. By extension then, let’s not have any more GEs because the people decided last time out. And so it goes on.
@Graham Jeffs
“Apparently it is undemocratic to have another referendum because the people have already decided. By extension then, let’s not have any more GEs because the people decided last time out. And so it goes on.”
Do you actually believe these people have any real interest in democracy? They are interested in power only and in democracy only when it serves their purpose.
Get an extension on Article 50, we’re going to need one for legislation anyway, then have two referenda
Stage One: Binary choice- Deal/Remain vs No Deal
Stage Two: If Deal/Remain won previously Deal vs Remain. If No Deal won we vote on who gets to eat the Fray Bentos Pies.