Leaving London

Britain is one of the most overcentralized countries in the Western world. Our political and financial institutions are concentrated in London, perpetuating regional inequality and overburdening the capital’s underfunded public services.

London might be open but it’s also full: strangers share bedrooms; commuters collapse on crowded trains, gentrification ravages local communities, savings accounts stay empty and the Westminster bubble remains as tight and cosy as ever.

There seems to be no end in sight to London-centrism. Jobs flow to London without serious consideration being paid to whether or not they might be better off elsewhere. For example, in 2015 George Osborne decided to locate the newly-created National Cyber Security Agency in London despite the strong regional cluster of cyber-knowledge in Cheltenham (GCHQ), Bristol, Cardiff and Bath. In a digital workplace these jobs have no need to be in London. An office in the capital might look good on a business card and increase the number of expensive restaurants nearby, but that’s about it.

There is a simple solution. In line with Vince Cable’s industrial strategy and our commitment to decentralisation and federalism, the Liberal Democrats should call for the UK’s political capital to be moved to the North of England.

This would be a radical move for the UK but is common convention elsewhere. Some of the richest countries in the Western world spread political and economic power across more than one big city: New York and Washington DC; Amsterdam and The Hague; Auckland and Wellington; Sydney and Canberra; Pretoria, Cape Town and Johannesburg, Brasilia and Rio de Janeiro.

There is also already a successful precedent for moving public services out of the capital. The BBC moved from London to Salford without compromising the quality of its services. There are other government services spread around the country (DVLA, Passport Office etc.) which have contributed to the regeneration of post-industrial areas, providing well-paid jobs and spin-off investment for Britain’s regions. During the richest days of the industrial revolution Britain’s regions prospered; the London-centrism of the British economy is a post-war, post-Thatcher legacy.

Moving parliament to the North would break the cosy relationship between Westminster’s politicians and the powerful vested interests representing the financial institutions based in the City of London. The divide between political and commercial interests is almost non-existent; numerous Conservative politicians started their careers in finance. Is it any wonder that following the financial crisis of 2008 they decided to protect the banks and make the poor pay through a vicious austerity programme?

The Liberal Democrats have the best policies; the struggle is getting our ideas heard (and for people to understand what they mean). Moving parliament from London is a headline-grabbing policy that articulates our commitment to decentralisation, federalism and an industrial strategy. Britain’s archaic political system won’t fall apart of its own accord. We need to smash it apart by convincing people of the need for reform. The Liberal Democrats must take the lead and pour blood back into the thirsty regional veins of the British economy.

* David Chadwick is a Liberal Democrat member and works as a Data Privacy Consultant in the City of London. He is the former Vice-Chair of Liberal Democrats in Europe.