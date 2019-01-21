Towards a Referendum Programme for Remain

The original remain campaign was negative and defensive. Nigel Farage, in his debate with Nick Clegg, has been described as “pushing on an open door”. Is all we can offer negatives – there is no European Army – there is no federal state – Turkey is not going to become a member – when all of these things are partly untrue?

Our opponents will say that “remain in the EU as we were before” would be to ignore the previous result; to betray the people’s vote, to disillusion the country and cast doubt on democracy itself.

The Remain side were shocked at the result. Had the result been the other way it would have been a call to arms. That urge has been submerged in the fight to Remain. The collapse of the moral foundation of the Leave vote hasn’t helped us to remember its strength.

Can we celebrate the EU but acknowledge the previous result and address Leave concerns?

I suggest reforms of our own political and social system and reform of the EU. I submit that the Leave vote itself shows that both are needed. These details can’t be exact or promised absolutely but this is a campaign programme, not a manifesto.

Not all my details will be correct or even possible; I am no expert and I expect to be corrected on detail. There is an element of appeasement which won’t be welcome to some. But, if we are to get anywhere, this will need to be part of the package.

First, we need our own bus. We should quantify the EU dividend, the additional wealth that being in the EU and the single market brings into the country, preferably using an independent estimate. This is not a counter-factual speculation. A quantifiable sum can be arrived at if we assume a situation where our trade with the EU remains constant but businesses have to do customs clearance, pay VAT upfront, pay the balance of tariffs, absorb the cost of customs and inspection delays, the cost of running our own regulators, cost of diplomatic and trade negotiators, international driving licences – and more.

Of course, not being in the EU would mean less trade with the EU and possibly more trade elsewhere, but this gives us a sum for the dividend we have now.

In the next instalment I will suggest reforms to the United Kingdom and its systems of government.