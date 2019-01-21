Maurice Leeke

Snap Election – Threat or Opportunity

By | Mon 21st January 2019 - 1:05 pm

So, according to the press, Local Conservative Associations have been put on alert for a potential General Election on 28th February. This would presumably be intended to solve the Brexit crisis – though for the life of me I cannot see quite how.

I have no idea what the chances are of an election happening on that date, but it might be worthwhile for Liberal Democrats to think about how we might respond practically if it were to happen.

Let us assume a) that the Tory position in such an election would be to back the May/EU Deal, and b) the Labour position would be a continuation of something like their current fudge (“we would negotiate a better deal to leave the EU”), and c) the Lib Dems are a pro-Remain party that is serious about wanting the UK to stay in the EU (rather than just talking about it).

In that case, just carrying on with business as usual will not cut it. Another General Election much like the last two will see Brexit diluted amid the cacophony of other issues, and many Remain supporters unsure who to vote for – one of the pro-People’s Vote, pro-Remain parties (who probably won’t win anyway)? Labour on the off-chance that they might come around to another referendum? Tory to keep Corbyn out? Who knows what the result would be – but it is very likely to be a House of Commons dominated by the Tory and Labour parties, with Remain voices sidelined.

Is there an alternative?

If our objective is to ensure that Brexit/Remain has the highest possible profile in the election, and to get the maximum number of pro-Remain MPs elected, we should aim to build on the cross-party co-operation of the last few days and to work towards having a single pro-Remain candidate in each constituency. The joint letter from the leaders of the SNP, Lib Dems, Plaid Cymru and Greens was a great starting point. If those four parties could agree that they would back a single pro-Remain candidate in each constituency it would be a very positive statement about the importance of the Europe issue, it would be a huge incentive for each of them to sell the Remain message, and it would be to the electoral advantage of all of them.

There will be tremendous pressure on Tory and Labour candidates to sign up to their party’s manifesto. Indeed, shutting up the Tory party’s “leave at any cost” extremists would probably be one of the driving forces if a snap election is called. It would take great courage for a sitting MP who disagrees with their party’s position on Europe to decide to stand against their party in the election. But, for those who support EU membership, knowing that they would be the single pro-Remain candidate in their constituency would increase their chances of holding their seat.

So, there might be an election. If there is one we have the chance to ensure that it stays focussed on one of our absolute key issues – Europe. That is likely to increase our number of votes, number of MPs and help restore our relevance. And it is probably the best chance of keeping the UK in the EU.

* Maurice Leeke has been a Liberal and Liberal Democrat member since 1983, and was a Cambridgeshire county councillor for 24 years. He now lives in Downham Market, Norfolk.

