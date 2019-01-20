Lib Dem Immigrants

Lib Dem Immigrants: Lib Dems lead the fight for a more inclusive People’s Vote

By | Sun 20th January 2019 - 7:25 pm

“Ministers agree to consider Lib Dem plans for new referendum”  say the headlines.

This is a victory not only for the party and our chances of stopping Brexit, but also for the millions of EU citizens in the UK and UK citizens around the world who were excluded from voting in 2016.

At Conference in Brighton in September, Lib Dem members condemned this injustice, and passed policy that EU citizens living in the UK and UK citizens abroad must be included in all future referendums.

Lib Dem Immigrants are proud that our party refuses to treat immigrants and emigrants as afterthoughts, and recognizes that wherever a person comes from, they are equally deserving of respect and representation.

We are glad that our MPs are vigorously arguing this case in their discussions with Ministers.

Vince — and the rest of your team — please keep up the good work, and know that EU citizens living in the UK, and UK citizens living abroad, are taking hope from the fact that a major party is fighting for their interests.

* Liberal Democrat Immigrants exists to represent those members of the Liberal Democrats who have chosen to come to live in the UK from elsewhere. It also seeks to represent the interests of immigrants to the UK in general and to highlight those issues that disproportionately affect immigrants.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Murray 20th Jan - 8:40pm
    Theresa May's deal was comprehensively rejected by Leavers and Remainers, and only supported by those in the government's pay, plus a few others. So there...
  • User AvatarDavid Walker 20th Jan - 8:25pm
    I Agree with Caron and the members who have been saying the same for a while. If you go back to 2010 some the Cleggmania...
  • User AvatarSean Hagan 20th Jan - 8:14pm
    The current Parliament must discharge its duty to resolve the imminent Brexit crisis and, above all else, to force HMG to seek an extension of...
  • User AvatarDavid Murray 20th Jan - 8:04pm
    Geoffrey Payne "I am tempted to suggest we should re-reclaim Liberalism, say from the Charles Kennedy era ..." You should read Charles Kennedy's book 'The...
  • User AvatarMartin 20th Jan - 8:02pm
    A General Election is not the only election to be ready for, with chatter about extending Article 50, there is a similar chance that we...
  • User AvatarTony Greaves 20th Jan - 7:52pm
    Wow, what a thread! It was good to call at Mick and Ruth's last weekend to look at some of their stuff and talk about...