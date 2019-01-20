Be prepared: We could well be heading for a General Election

I am starting to think that the likelihood of a General Election is rising.

Theresa May’s options are limited.

She could probably get a majority of MPs to back a Norway style Brexit if she put some effort into it. She could have done that two years ago. But that would split her party. So she won’t.

She could, as Vince suggested to her, put her own deal to the British people. But every poll that has been done on that possibility suggests that it would lose against a Remain option. However right that would be, it would split her party and leave her with a huge amount of egg on her face.

Or she could go for an election by the same mechanism she used in 2017 – a motion in the House of Commons backed by 2/3. Corbyn could hardly vote against it given that he has been calling for an election for months. We should vote against it, by the way, on the grounds that it won’t solve Brexit and we don’t trust the Government to behave itself with the powers that the EU Withdrawal Act gives it while Parliament is dissolved.

Now, I get that it is unlikely that she could find a manifesto promise on Brexit that her entire party would unite behind. She might consider that it doesn’t matter, though. Because she’ll make the election about going after Corbyn. We saw from Michael Gove’s closing speech in the No Confidence debate the other night a glimmer of what they would unleash in his direction. Every picture of him with dodgy people will be coming to a billboard near you – and he really hasn’t helped himself this week by refusing to talk to May when he’s talked to all sorts of nefarious characters with the stated intention of sorting out the Middle East or Northern Ireland.

I know that May has promised not to lead the Conservatives into another election but her argument would be that Parliament was frustrating the will of the people. This vote, though, would be a chance, however unlikely, to get her the parliamentary majority which she came within a few thousand votes of getting in 2017. Then she could govern relatively untroubled until 2023. Although she shouldn’t take too much comfort from that prospect given how Major’s last five years as PM went.

And, with Parliament dissolved, heaven knows what the Government would do in terms of illiberal and unscrutinised instrument and order throughout the election campaign. The EU Withdrawal Act does give it a lot of untrammelled power, after all.

An election wouldn’t solve Brexit, of course. She couldn’t get a third of her own MPs to vote for her deal and that is unlikely to change. But that is not what it is about.

We know that Cabinet ministers have been briefing about an election on 28 February. They may just be trying to frighten MPs into voting for the deal but those tactics haven’t worked so far. Having said that, ploughing on regardless with the same course of action that isn’t working has been something of a hallmark for this lot.

But they could be looking it as the only chance they have of getting something like May’s deal through, relying on a majority as a mandate. By this time, the ERG may well have been bought off with some cosmetic change that enables them to back the deal.

So what should we do in an election? Well, Vince should do what Tim Farron should have done in 2017 and say that if he walks into Downing Street as PM, the very first thing he’ll do, before he so much as puts on the kettle, will be to revoke Article 50 because the political earthquake that would have taken place to get him there would be mandate to do that.

He should say that we want to stop Brexit and that anyone who wants to do that should vote for us. It’s a clear USP.

He also needs to say that Brexit is not the way to deal with the fact that people don’t have homes that they can afford. Building more houses will do that and we’ll do it. We’ll make sure people get decent wages and that the rich pay their fair share of tax. That we’ll build an open, generous-spirited country where we support and value each other.

And we need to stand up straight and say it with confidence. We need to sound like winners. All bets are off, all outcomes are possible.

Earthquakes happen when there are fault lines in the earth’s crust. There are fault lines in our politics and we need to act like we can take power and use it for good. No nuance, no triangulation, just good old-fashioned radical liberalism.

We need to argue that the changes we need to give people power require political reform. We will rebuild the structures and institutions in our country that need it, from the NHS to Parliament itself.

In Scotland, it’s useful that the SNP have been talking about an independence referendum again. We can say with confidence that we are for remaining in the EU and remaining in the UK. We will be on the same side as the majority of people up here. We need to say all the other stuff too, but we should be able to hold on to what we have and at least elect Wendy Chamberlain in North East Fife.

We will get one shot at this. We need to embrace the opportunity and run our best campaign ever if we are put in that situation, of course. The polls suggest that we could overtake Labour if they enable Brexit. And, boy, have they enabled the current mess by propping up the Tories for the last two years. We won’t be taking any lectures from them about the C word. And what will their policy on Brexit be? Who knows?

I said that May would lose the vote on the deal by 60, so my crystal ball is not in the best form of its life.

But it doesn’t hurt to be as ready as you can possibly be, just in case.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings