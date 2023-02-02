2 February 2023 – today’s press releases

Shell Profits: Sunak has failed to take action with a proper Windfall Tax

Lib Dem Bill to ban prepayment meters seeks to protect vulnerable from exploitation

Interest rates: A hammer blow and the blame lies squarely with the Government

Responding the energy giant Shell making record profits of over £68 billion in 2022, Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey MP said:

No company should be making these kind of outrageous profits out of Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukra ine. Rishi Sunak was warned as chancellor and now as Prime Minister that we need a proper windfall tax on companies like Shell and he has failed to take action. Families across the country are struggling to heat their homes and feed their families and this government turns round and says, there is nothing we can do. They must tax the oil and gas companies properly and at the very least ensure that energy bills don’t rise yet again in April.

A Bill to prevent vulnerable people from exploitation by energy companies will be brought to Parliament tomorrow [3rd February]. The Bill tabled by Liberal Democrat Energy spokesperson Wera Hobhouse MP seeks to halt the installation of prepayments meters until April.

It comes as prepayment meters have been criticised for costing a “poverty premium” to vulnerable people and those already struggling with their energy bills. An investigation by The Times has reported that energy company engineers are ‘forcing themselves into homes’ to install them.

Under the terms of the Bill, energy companies would be prohibited from forcing households into prepayment meters as a result of unpaid bills or debt to providers, at present the Government has only asked them to voluntarily stop installing them.

Commenting on her Bill ahead of tomorrow’s reading, Liberal Democrat Energy Spokesperson, Wera Hobhouse MP, said:

These predatory prepayment schemes cannot go on a moment longer. No one should need to pay a poverty premium because of this Government’s incompetence. The cost of living crisis this Conservative Government has plummeted us into is already making life more challenging for vulnerable people, retired pensioners and hardworking families. The last thing they need is to have their energy security taken away and replaced with an expensive meter liable to run out at any moment. Conservative MPs have a choice to make tomorrow, they can back my Bill and keep vulnerable people secure, safe and warm, or they can plunge people further into debt and leave millions wondering how long the heating and lights will last on their limited budget.

