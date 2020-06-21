Mark Valladares

20-21 June 2020 – the weekend's press release

2m review must consider test, trace and isolate strategy

Responding to reports that the Government will announce in the coming week whether the 2m social distancing rule in England will be relaxed, Liberal Democrat Health Spokesperson Munira Wilson said:

The economic and public health impact of the Coronavirus is deeply worrying and has left thousands of families facing financial hardship and uncertainty. We all want to get back to normal life as soon as possible.

However, any easing of the lockdown can only happen once the Government delivers a comprehensive strategy to test, trace and isolate to protect lives and prevent a new surge.

Thus far, the Government has been woefully slow to ramp up capacity and their tracing plans are in disarray. It is clear Ministers failed to prepare properly and have created confusion by badly communicating their plans. The public deserve a lot better this week.

