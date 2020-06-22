22 June 2020 – the overnight press release

Mark Windrush Day by giving the right to remain to all NHS workers, Lib Dems say

The Liberal Democrats are marking Windrush Day by renewing calls on the Government to give all NHS and social care workers who have worked in the UK during the coronavirus pandemic indefinite leave to remain.

Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Christine Jardine urged Ministers to make clear by backing these calls that “those who have put their lives at risk for our country are welcome to live in it.”

The Royal College of Nursing are also calling for reform, citing statistics from the Nursery and Midwifery Council which shows more than 10% of the total registered nursing workforce in the UK come from overseas.

Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Christine Jardine said: