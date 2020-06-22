22 June 2020 – the overnight press release

Mark Windrush Day by giving the right to remain to all NHS workers, Lib Dems say
The Liberal Democrats are marking Windrush Day by renewing calls on the Government to give all NHS and social care workers who have worked in the UK during the coronavirus pandemic indefinite leave to remain.
Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Christine Jardine urged Ministers to make clear by backing these calls that “those who have put their lives at risk for our country are welcome to live in it.”
The Royal College of Nursing are also calling for reform, citing statistics from the Nursery and Midwifery Council which shows more than 10% of the total registered nursing workforce in the UK come from overseas.
Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Christine Jardine said:
Thousands of the doctors, nurses and support staff who work in our NHS – the people on the frontline of this crisis – are foreign nationals.
However, as the Windrush scandal demonstrated so appallingly, people who should have every right to live in the UK have been wrongfully denied healthcare, made homeless, detained and even deported.
The Government owes it to the victims of the Windrush Scandal to bring an end to the toxic Hostile Environment.
The Prime Minister must make clear that those who have put their lives at risk for our country are welcome to live in it. This is not just a gesture – it is our moral responsibility.
A very good idea which I’m sure would be very popular with the voters – and that is important!
I spent 6 months helping a 55 yo employee get a British passport He had come to Britain when he was 2 from Jamaica following his mother who worked in the NHS. He wanted to go and see her for one last time in Jamaica but thought that he would not be able to reenter the UK. I just felt ashamed of the whole process. The Home Office should be disciplined. They are a disgrace. It’s far worse than slave owners because it is happening now.