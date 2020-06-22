Geoff Reid

Seizure of power and strong leadership

If I get the 10 pm bus out of town on a Wednesday night (usually after a session with the Campaign for Real Ale), I can look forward to a decent political discussion on the way home if Michael gets on. That’s actually his real name but in political and folk-singing circles he is better known by a pseudonym which I shall not reveal here. Michael is happy to have me as one of his councillors but we have no illusions about our political differences. He is an honest Marxist within the Labour Party and he will say, “You are a bottom-up Liberal, insisting on working with people on the ground whereas I am in favour of a command and control from the top model.”

Much has been made of Boris Johnson hiring Munira Mirza to join his Downing Street policy team with the setting up of a “race inequality commission” as one of her first tasks. Mirza was involved with the Spiked website, a successor to the Revolutionary Community Party in which she began her political activism. Moving from the Marxist far left to the nativist right is actually a well trodden path. Claire Fox, formerly of the RCP, threw in her lot with Nigel Farage. Remember that these people are extreme anti-Liberal authoritarians who believe in “seizure of power” along with “command and control” as the route to changing society.

In a time of crisis this has a superficial attraction. Boris Johnson desperately wants people around him who can make things happen. He has not twigged that if you want to drive things forward from the top you have to drive yourself as well. And if you have insufficient application you will end up being driven by the authoritarian movers and shakers – whatever the substance and track records underneath their reputations.

Part of the Lib Dem task is to offer different models of strong leadership to those wished for by the right wing media. We espouse leadership that involves consultation, accountability, working with neutral public servants to put agreed policy into practice efficiently and effectively. There is no substitute for sheer hard graft, working to agreed evidence based strategies. The abdication of leadership in the White House and Downing Street should not be met with with amusement and scorn but with outrage and compassion for the victims, including those whose lives it has cost.

UK Liberal Democrats often struggle to make sense of antipodean politics. There is no recognisable liberal party of any substance in either Australia or New Zealand. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern leads the New Zealand Labour Party which more or less draws on socialist philosophy. Her party’s tensions will be familiar to Labour watchers in this country. However her non-bombastic, careful and straightforward language coupled with her application in driving forward her country’s response to the pandemic offers a credible model of what authentic strong leadership can look like.

* Geoff Reid is a Bradford City Councillor and a retired Methodist Minister.

