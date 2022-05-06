NewsHound

The voting is over. The results are coming in.

By | Fri 6th May 2022 - 12:27 am

We’ll be bringing updates through the night and through to Saturday. In the small hours, it is looking good for the Lib Dems. But it is early yet and some counts won’t begin until the morning.

We are starting well.

00:00. Before the results are in, news comes that the leader of Rutland Council has resigned from the Tories, along with two cabinet members, and will continue to lead as an independent. Earlier, three Conservatives left the party to form a new group.

00:15. Red Wall results are coming. Allen Curtis wins for the Lib Dems in Sunderland, Doxford.

00:20. Responding to Kit Malthouse on Radio 4, Sarah Olney called the claim that the Lib Dems and Labour had an electoral pact nonsense. She also said the coalition is no longer an issue with the electorate.

00:40. Back to Rutland where the Lib Dems have taken Uppingham from the Greens.

00:50. Tim Montgomery of Conservative Home is worried about Lib Dem gains. He described us as the bindweed of local politics. Once we get in, we are hard to get out.

00:50. We did this in Shropshire last year, now Colchester.

01:10 We have 22 seats now, including two gains in Sunderland. One from Labour. One from the Tories.

01:15 Ben Jephcott at the Worcester count comments: “He took one look at the verifications and stormed out. Bodes well.”

1:30. Looking good!

01:40. John Curtice: “There is some cheer for Liberal Democrats, whose vote is up by three percentage points since 2018, and signs the party may be doing particularly well in some ‘blue wall’ Conservative areas.”

01:40. We have 39 seats. A gain of 10.

02:00. BBC reporting we are likely to take Hull.

02:10. We have Hull!

02:45. The leader of Hull’s Liberal Democrats Mike Ross tells Radio 4: “It’s been a great night for the City of Hull.”

03:00. We are up 25 seats.

04:00. Labour controls the new Cumberland Council: 30 (+ 12). Conservatives: 7 (-14 ). Liberal Democrats: 4 (+2). Independent: 3 (-1). Green: 2 (+2). Worcester has gone from Conservative to NOC. The Conservatives lost three seats to Labour, the Greens and the Lib Dems – meaning no party has a majority.

04:25. Tories are getting gloomy in London.

04:30. Labour controls the new Cumberland Council: 30 (+ 12). Conservatives: 7 (-14 ). Liberal Democrats: 4 (+2). Independent: 3 (-1). Green: 2 (+2).

04:35.

04:40.

 

