The voting is over. The results are coming in.

We’ll be bringing updates through the night and through to Saturday. In the small hours, it is looking good for the Lib Dems. But it is early yet and some counts won’t begin until the morning.

We are starting well.

00:00. Before the results are in, news comes that the leader of Rutland Council has resigned from the Tories, along with two cabinet members, and will continue to lead as an independent. Earlier, three Conservatives left the party to form a new group.

00:15. Red Wall results are coming. Allen Curtis wins for the Lib Dems in Sunderland, Doxford.

ELECTION RESULT Sunderland City Council, Doxford Lib Dem: 1511

Lab: 851

Con: 565

Green: 115 Liberal Democrat GAIN from Labour Our first gain of the night – and what a SPECTACULAR one with an increase in vote of +43.7%! Congratulations to the newly elected Cllr Allen Curtis! pic.twitter.com/ozTzhmjX9j — ALDC (@ALDC) May 5, 2022

00:20. Responding to Kit Malthouse on Radio 4, Sarah Olney called the claim that the Lib Dems and Labour had an electoral pact nonsense. She also said the coalition is no longer an issue with the electorate.

00:40. Back to Rutland where the Lib Dems have taken Uppingham from the Greens.

00:50. Tim Montgomery of Conservative Home is worried about Lib Dem gains. He described us as the bindweed of local politics. Once we get in, we are hard to get out.

00:50. We did this in Shropshire last year, now Colchester.

BREAKING: Conservative Leader of Colchester Council loses his seat to the Lib Dems #LocalElections pic.twitter.com/wXIDlCPikw — BBC Essex (@BBCEssex) May 5, 2022

01:10 We have 22 seats now, including two gains in Sunderland. One from Labour. One from the Tories.

01:15 Ben Jephcott at the Worcester count comments: “He took one look at the verifications and stormed out. Bodes well.”

Our team in Worcester reports Tory leader has gone home, expects party to lose several seats says 'people have given their verdict on govt', partygate was a big issue, and MPs need to think about who they want to lead them into next election — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) May 5, 2022

1:30. Looking good!

Still VERY early, but if you look at key wards, Tories and Labour both losing a touch of their share, and Lib Dems making most progress, and mainly at expense of Tories – Greens also nudging up — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) May 6, 2022

01:40. John Curtice: “There is some cheer for Liberal Democrats, whose vote is up by three percentage points since 2018, and signs the party may be doing particularly well in some ‘blue wall’ Conservative areas.”

01:40. We have 39 seats. A gain of 10.

02:00. BBC reporting we are likely to take Hull.

02:10. We have Hull!

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 The Liberal Democrats GAIN CONTROL of Hull City Council from Labour! Hull is golden once more! pic.twitter.com/fMmzN5KiGp — ALDC (@ALDC) May 6, 2022

Sounds very much like Lib Dems have taken Hull council – personal victory for their campaign director who's a councillor there! — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) May 6, 2022

NEW: Lib Dem GAIN Hull from Labour. One of the first places we’ve seen the Lib Dems make a real recovery against Labour in the places it used to compete against it before the coalition. LDs controlled the council before 2011 and Lab since. pic.twitter.com/N7hFD51oir — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) May 6, 2022

02:45. The leader of Hull’s Liberal Democrats Mike Ross tells Radio 4: “It’s been a great night for the City of Hull.”

03:00. We are up 25 seats.

Seat Count (3:00AM): LAB: 457 (-1)

CON: 243 (-49)

LDM: 96 (+25)

IND: 31 (+3)

GRN: 25 (+18)

Localists: 17 (+4) — Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) May 6, 2022

04:00. Labour controls the new Cumberland Council: 30 (+ 12). Conservatives: 7 (-14 ). Liberal Democrats: 4 (+2). Independent: 3 (-1). Green: 2 (+2). Worcester has gone from Conservative to NOC. The Conservatives lost three seats to Labour, the Greens and the Lib Dems – meaning no party has a majority.

04:25. Tories are getting gloomy in London.

“We are going to lose control of Westminster”, I’m told.

That would make a triple whammy of losses in London: Barnet, Wandsworth and Westminster. #LocalElections2022 https://t.co/23WxYd6Wc9 — Mark Wallace (@wallaceme) May 6, 2022

04:30. Labour controls the new Cumberland Council: 30 (+ 12). Conservatives: 7 (-14 ). Liberal Democrats: 4 (+2). Independent: 3 (-1). Green: 2 (+2).

04:35.

Labour source -"Boris Johnson losing Wandsworth is monumental. This was the Tories' jewel in the crown. Voters in Wandsworth have put their trust in the change Keir Starmer's Labour represents." — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) May 6, 2022

04:40.

We have our first result – introducing Hillside’s new Liberal Democrat councillor, Susie Hicks! #LibDemGain 🔶 pic.twitter.com/ghlzkFsdtr — Merton Lib Dems🔶 (@MertonLibDems) May 6, 2022

