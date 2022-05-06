Wow what a night! (7.30am)

If you are just waking up, the news is the Conservatives are suffering losses, though they are not so far as great as some predicted. Labour is doing well in London having taken the former Tory strongholds of Wandsworth, Westminster and Barnet but not as well elsewhere.

The Lib Dems and Greens made gains at the expense of the bigger parties. And the Lib Dems have regained control of Hull! All the results so far are for councils in England. Scotland and Wales will begin counting shortly.

The leader of Hull’s Liberal Democrats Mike Ross told Radio 4 in the early hours: “It’s been a great night for the City of Hull.” It has been a great night for the Lib Dems too.

Liberal Democrats have won 30 Councillors (+3) to take control of Hull City Council! Huge congratulations to the team on the ground. pic.twitter.com/H9i0btESP1 — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) May 6, 2022

Just before 7.30am this morning, we had 257 seats, a gain of 57. In the New Statesman earlier in the week, Ben Walker predicted that Lib Dems would gain 41 seats in England at the best. We passed that benchmark before 5:00am.

Listening to excited and disappointed councillors through the night, it is clear that Partygate mattered. Boris Johnson’s antics had put Conservative voters off, staying away or some even voting against their party.

The phantom Lib Dem / Labour electoral pact came up several times overnight. Despite constant denials by Lib Dems and Labour, the Tories were keen to blame their weaknesses on collusion between their rivals. They continued even after the Hull result, which was a straight battle between the Lib Dems and Labour. If there had been a pact, then the Tories could still have won. But they couldn’t win because they have been weakened by a lying buffoon of a prime minister and a chancellor who is out of touch with anyone but the rich. And the malaise spreads through the cabinet. Only a few days ago, Environment Secretary George Eustice advised people to eat value foods if they were short of money. It was a cheap as chips remark that demonstrated the Conservatives have no understanding of the struggles that people face.

One of the surprises of the night, Tim Montgomery, founder of Conservative Home, paid us an unexpected compliment on Radio 4. He said he is worried about Lib Dem gains. He described us as the bindweed of local politics. Once we get in, we are hard to get out! He obviously saw it as an insult but an appreciation of our tenaciousness may be seen as a compliment.

We will be reporting throughout the day and weekend here on Lib Dem Voice, including reporting media coverage. Suddenly, Lib Dems are in demand by national media.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.