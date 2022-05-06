Wow what a night! (7.30am)

By | Fri 6th May 2022 - 7:35 am

If you are just waking up, the news is the Conservatives are suffering losses, though they are not so far as great as some predicted. Labour is doing well in London having taken the former Tory strongholds of Wandsworth, Westminster and Barnet but not as well elsewhere.

The Lib Dems and Greens made gains at the expense of the bigger parties. And the Lib Dems have regained control of Hull! All the results so far are for councils in England. Scotland and Wales will begin counting shortly.

The leader of Hull’s Liberal Democrats Mike Ross told Radio 4 in the early hours: “It’s been a great night for the City of Hull.” It has been a great night for the Lib Dems too.

Just before 7.30am this morning, we had 257 seats, a gain of 57. In the New Statesman earlier in the week, Ben Walker predicted that Lib Dems would gain 41 seats in England at the best. We passed that benchmark before 5:00am.

Listening to excited and disappointed councillors through the night, it is clear that Partygate mattered. Boris Johnson’s antics had put Conservative voters off, staying away or some even voting against their party.

The phantom Lib Dem / Labour electoral pact came up several times overnight. Despite constant denials by Lib Dems and Labour, the Tories were keen to blame their weaknesses on collusion between their rivals. They continued even after the Hull result, which was a straight battle between the Lib Dems and Labour. If there had been a pact, then the Tories could still have won. But they couldn’t win because they have been weakened by a lying buffoon of a prime minister and a chancellor who is out of touch with anyone but the rich. And the malaise spreads through the cabinet. Only a few days ago, Environment Secretary George Eustice advised people to eat value foods if they were short of money. It was a cheap as chips remark that demonstrated the Conservatives have no understanding of the struggles that people face.

One of the surprises of the night, Tim Montgomery, founder of Conservative Home, paid us an unexpected compliment on Radio 4. He said he is worried about Lib Dem gains. He described us as the bindweed of local politics. Once we get in, we are hard to get out! He obviously saw it as an insult but an appreciation of our tenaciousness may be seen as a compliment.

We will be reporting throughout the day and weekend here on Lib Dem Voice, including reporting media coverage. Suddenly, Lib Dems are in demand by national media.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

  • Tristan 6th May '22 - 7:42am

    Prehaps people are realising that a party whose members knowingly chose an unprincipled liar as their leader and our Prime Minister is morally bankrupt and unfit for elected office at any level.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Tristan
    Prehaps people are realising that a party whose members knowingly chose an unprincipled liar as their leader and our Prime Minister is morally bankrupt and unfi...
  • David Evans
    I'm Griff Evans' son and am late to this - I was thinking about John today (local elections) and fondly remember him having to put up with my provincial solicit...
  • TonyH
    Cheers Keith - and hope you're doing well. Good luck today everybody!...
  • Fiona
    @Colin - I think we were the first to suggest a windfall tax before Labour did, but given that the Tories and SNP don't support a windfall tax on the oil and ga...
  • William Wallace
    Feeding volunteers well is a very important part of campaigning. I won't name the constituency where the arrival of a new candidate whose parents ran a restaur...