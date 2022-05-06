The Voice

Election results open thread

By | Fri 6th May 2022 - 10:17 am

As Andy has already said, it’s been a good night for the Liberal Democrats so far, regaining control of Hull after 11 years and gaining from the Conservatives in places like Colchester and West Oxfordshire.

ALDC has done a great job in getting many of its staff members elected. Its Chief Exec Tim Pickstone has left Bury and won a seat on the new Cumberland Council. Frankie Singleton, Chris Twells, Alex Warren and Tim Verboven are among others who have won.

Today we wait for results from Scotland and Wales, English councils and the rest of London.  And we are off to a healthy start:

The Tories are expected to suffer substantial casualties in Scotland. They won many of their seats under STV on the first count last time. They might struggle to pick up a lot of transfers if their vote falls. If it falls by as much as it did in Tweeddale West in the Borders, 16%, they are in trouble.

Lib Dems held that seat with a new Councillor, Dr Drummond Begg.

Former Conservative MSP Adam Tomkins is clear that Conservative misfortunes in Scotland are on Douglas Ross, not Boris Johnson.

10:25: Daisy Cooper on BBC saying that we are optimistic of more gains as we see a Lib Dem revival in rural areas – talking about gains in places like Somerset and North Yorkshire. “Liberal Democrats have shown in places like Chesham and Amersham and North Shropshire that we don’t need electoral pacts as we establish ourselves as the key challengers to the Conservatives.”

Daisy says that public are scared about the increases in their bills and Liberal Democrats are focused on putting forward ideas to help while Conservative Government sits on its hand and does nothing.

She’s been pushed hard on the issue of electoral pacts and is deftly bringing it back to Lib Dems playing a significant role in helping to remove Boris Johnson and the Conservatives from office.

Daisy says that in a General Election the Greens can’t win from the Conservatives but the Liberal Democrats can and are the key challengers to them in many places around the country.

Read more by or more about , , , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • theakes
    I am afraid The New Stateman and Ben Walker always sell the Lib Dems short and for some reason push the Greens. It took them several weeks to wake up to the Li...
  • Helen Dudden
    It should be a key factor, that those who took government funding for PPE that was not usable repay any profits and compensate the government....
  • Daniel Howitt
    Has the public finally forgiven the Coalition years? Fingers crossed.... Hoping for some fabulous results from Scotland...
  • Tristan
    Prehaps people are realising that a party whose members knowingly chose an unprincipled liar as their leader and our Prime Minister is morally bankrupt and unfi...
  • David Evans
    I'm Griff Evans' son and am late to this - I was thinking about John today (local elections) and fondly remember him having to put up with my provincial solicit...