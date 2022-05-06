Election results open thread

As Andy has already said, it’s been a good night for the Liberal Democrats so far, regaining control of Hull after 11 years and gaining from the Conservatives in places like Colchester and West Oxfordshire.

ALDC has done a great job in getting many of its staff members elected. Its Chief Exec Tim Pickstone has left Bury and won a seat on the new Cumberland Council. Frankie Singleton, Chris Twells, Alex Warren and Tim Verboven are among others who have won.

Today we wait for results from Scotland and Wales, English councils and the rest of London. And we are off to a healthy start:

ELECTION RESULT Southampton City Council, Bassett Lib Dem: 2108

Con: 1406

Lab: 446

TUSC: 51 Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative Congratulations to the newly elected Cllr Richard Blackman and the rest of the team! SMASHING THE BLUE WALL!!! pic.twitter.com/FnoVBKfevq — ALDC (@ALDC) May 6, 2022

The Tories are expected to suffer substantial casualties in Scotland. They won many of their seats under STV on the first count last time. They might struggle to pick up a lot of transfers if their vote falls. If it falls by as much as it did in Tweeddale West in the Borders, 16%, they are in trouble.

Lib Dems held that seat with a new Councillor, Dr Drummond Begg.

Ward 1 Tweeddale West elected councillors are:

Drummond Begg – Scottish Liberal Democrats

Eric Small – Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Viv Thomson – Scottish National Party (SNP)#SLG22Result pic.twitter.com/i5fgYfS8p4 — SBC (@scotborders) May 6, 2022

Former Conservative MSP Adam Tomkins is clear that Conservative misfortunes in Scotland are on Douglas Ross, not Boris Johnson.

I’m sorry but this is nonsense. Whatever today’s results show Douglas Ross owns this, not Boris. It was Douglas who u-turned, Douglas who flipped, and Douglas who backed the PM. He and his team need to own the consequences, not pass the buck pic.twitter.com/0mOhix5MM7 — Adam Tomkins (@ProfTomkins) May 6, 2022

10:25: Daisy Cooper on BBC saying that we are optimistic of more gains as we see a Lib Dem revival in rural areas – talking about gains in places like Somerset and North Yorkshire. “Liberal Democrats have shown in places like Chesham and Amersham and North Shropshire that we don’t need electoral pacts as we establish ourselves as the key challengers to the Conservatives.”

Daisy says that public are scared about the increases in their bills and Liberal Democrats are focused on putting forward ideas to help while Conservative Government sits on its hand and does nothing.

She’s been pushed hard on the issue of electoral pacts and is deftly bringing it back to Lib Dems playing a significant role in helping to remove Boris Johnson and the Conservatives from office.

Daisy says that in a General Election the Greens can’t win from the Conservatives but the Liberal Democrats can and are the key challengers to them in many places around the country.