21 August 2020 – today’s press releases

The Chancellor needs an ambitious plan to save the economy

Government continue to threaten economic recovery

“Shameful” that bereaved families of NHS and care workers risk losing access to welfare benefits

Extending eviction ban nothing more than kicking the can down the road

Brexit reality falls short of rhetoric again as “no deal” threat looms

The Chancellor needs an ambitious plan to save the economy

Responding to reports that debt has increased to over 100% of GDP for the first time since 1961, Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said:

This news must not be used as a reason for the Government to make cuts or return the country to austerity. We know that borrowing is historically incredibly cheap, so it is absolutely clear that borrowing money to boost the economy is the best way to get public finances back on track. The Chancellor must be far more ambitious in his plans to rescue the economy. The Liberal Democrats have called for a £150bn Green recovery plan to boost the economy and create thousands of new jobs.

Government continue to threaten economic recovery

Responding to ONS figures that show retail sales rose above pre-pandemic levels in July, Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said:

This will be welcome news for so many people working on our high streets who would have spent several months worried about their job. However, we are not out of the woods yet. The Government is yet to bring forward a proper plan for high streets in locally locked down areas, so people are likely to go through more tough times. The Government also continues to threaten our economic recovery with its damaging Brexit policy. The fact that we could still leave negotiations with the EU with a bad or no deal means that many high street businesses will still be very concerned about what the future holds.

“Shameful” that bereaved families of NHS and care workers risk losing access to welfare benefits

The Liberal Democrats have warned it is “shameful” that bereaved families of NHS and care workers who die of coronavirus risk losing access to welfare benefits if they receive payments under the government’s Covid-19 compensation scheme and called on Ministers to “scrap this senseless rule immediately.”

The Government has confirmed that families who receive the £60,000 payout under the scheme will no longer be able to claim for universal credit, housing benefit or pension credit, as they would be in breach of capital limits.

Layla Moran led the cross-party campaign calling for the introduction of the Covid-19 compensation scheme for families of NHS and care workers who lose their lives to coronavirus.

Figures she uncovered in July revealed only 19 families had benefited so far from the scheme, despite there being over 540 Covid-19 related deaths of health and social care workers in the UK.

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran said:

It is utterly shameful that bereaved families of NHS and care workers face losing access to benefits if they receive a payment from the Covid-19 compensation scheme. This scheme was set up to provide financial security and comfort to the loveed ones of those who tragically died on the frontline against coronavirus. This exercise in penny pinching is completely tone deaf and risks rubbing salt in the wounds of grieving families. The Government must scrap this senseless rule immediately.

Extending eviction ban nothing more than kicking the can down the road

Responding to reports that the eviction ban in England will be extended until 20 September, Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran said:

No-one should face losing their homes while this deadly virus still hasn’t been properly brought under control. Extending the eviction ban by just a mere month is nothing more than kicking the can down the road. It is a dereliction of duty. For families who have been days away from the threat of eviction, this news will go down like a bucket of cold sick. The Government must get real on renters right and immediately ease worries by extending the ban until there is a proper long-term solution for people who have found themselves in crisis.

Brexit reality falls short of rhetoric again as “no deal” threat looms

Responding to news that the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier has said a post-Brexit trade deal between the UK and the EU “seems unlikely”, Liberal Democrat Brexit and Foreign Affairs spokesperson Alistair Carmichael said: