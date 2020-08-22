Conference Directory published – fringes, training, exhibition

A couple of weeks ago the Agenda for the online Autumn Conference was issued. That has now been joined by its companion publication, the Directory.

While the Agenda contains the timetable for all the formal sessions in the Main Hall – policy debates, speeches etc – the Directory lists all the other fun things you can do over the Conference weekend. You can read and download the Directory here.

So what is on offer?

Fringe meetings

Dozens of meetings organised by Lib Dem and external organisations, most with key speakers.

Watch out for the Comedy Night

We understand that information about Glee Club will follow.

Training sessions

On a wide variety of topics including pastoral care, being an effective agent, councillor or campaigner, using tools such as Lighthouse, Connect and Affinity, and, of course, winning elections.

Campaign surgeries

30 minutes free consultancy on a range of campaigning techniques

The exhibition

Meet reps from Lib Dem organisations

Helpdesks

Federal Board

Federal Conference Committee

Technical

Do check the timings because some of them are different from what we expect at a physical Conference.

The Conference app will also be available in September.

If you haven’t done so already you can register for Conference here.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.