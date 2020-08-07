Conference agenda now available

The agenda for the online party Conference in September can be downloaded here. It is at the same time both very familiar and rather different from usual.

All the expected elements are there: policy motions (with amendments), business motions, speeches, Q&A’s, reports, consultative sessions, fringe meetings, training, exhibition stands and helpdesk. There is even a feature that enables you to network with other members at random, just as you might chat with someone while queuing for a coffee. Conference Extra and Conference Daily will be published as usual and the Conference app will be available nearer the time.

The most obvious changes from the norm are with the timing. Auditorium sessions will run between 2.15pm on Friday 25th September and 9pm on Monday 28th September, in shorter bursts than usual – presumably to avoid screen fatigue. This means that many more sessions will be accessible to people in full-time work. The (new) Leader’s speech will be at 2.50pm on the Monday afternoon.

And, of course, it will be much more affordable this time. The only cost will be the registration fee, as travel and accommodation will not be needed!

Details of the fringe and training sessions and the exhibition will be published in a separate Conference Directory nearer the time.

The virtual conference system that is being used, called Hopin, is best accessed on a laptop using either Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox, or on a tablet using Google Chrome.

The very first session after the opening of Conference will be a business motion to amend standing orders for a conference held remotely to allow for communication to the chair (for points of order etc) and for remote voting.

The conference is open to all members and registered supporters but you must register in advance. It costs £30 up until 20th August, after which the registration fee rises to £40. Under 18s, students and claimants can pay just £10.

I am no longer on the Federal Conference Committee but I can appreciate just how much work has been done by the Conference Office and FCC to make this happen. I – and hundreds of other members – are hugely grateful to them.

It will be a different conference this year, but one to look forward to and enjoy on its own terms. It won’t exactly replicate the usual immersive experience, where we live and breathe conference for 4 whole days, with just occasional breaks to explore the beach and shops. Even meals are usually spent with conference friends.

Instead we will be sitting looking at a screen, and, as we all know from our Zoom time during lockdown, there are limits to how long we can do that in comfort. I imagine we will be dropping in and out over the course of the conference rather than managing sustained attendance all day long, if only so we can get some exercise.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.