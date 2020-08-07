7 August 2020 – the overnight press release

Mark Valladares

Failure to sack Cummings shows PM’s “weakness and incompetence”

Responding to a new report from University College London showing that public confidence in the UK Government’s ability to handle the coronavirus pandemic dropped sharply following news about the travel movements of the Prime Minister’s Chief Adviser Dominic Cummings, Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said:

Millions of people across the UK have made heart-breaking sacrifices to comply with the lockdown and help keep others safe from coronavirus. They were rightly outraged when Boris Johnson’s Chief Adviser thought it was one rule for him and another rule for the rest of us, and it’s not surprising people have since lost trust in this Government.

It’s insulting that Dominic Cummings still hasn’t apologised, and that Boris Johnson hasn’t sacked him. The Prime Minister has chosen saving his adviser over maintaining public trust and confidence in the Government.

This new evidence of the damage Cummings has done to our country’s public health fight ought to be his final straw. Johnson should sack him now and focus on regaining the public’s trust – and the fact we all know he won’t is yet more evidence of the weakness and incompetence of our current Prime Minister.

