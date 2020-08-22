Mark Valladares

Liberal Democrats call for a rail fare freeze

By | Sat 22nd August 2020 - 12:15 pm

Liberal Democrats call for a rail fare freeze

The Liberal Democrats are calling for a freeze on rail fares following the announcement that the Retail Price Index rose by 1.6% in July, which will be used to calculate the increase in fares at the end of the year.

The Liberal Democrats suggest that any increase in fares would be “a slap in the face” for consumers. Given the significant drop in passenger numbers due to COVID-19, the Party is calling for fare freezes to help restore confidence in the railways.

The Party want to see additional funding to increase capacity and build a network “fit for the future”, vital if the UK Government are serious about cutting emissions and reducing air pollution.

Liberal Democrat Transport Spokesperson Sarah Olney said:

Any plans to go ahead with a fare increase this year will be a slap in the face for consumers.

Our railways are a key part of a sustainable transport network, vital in the fight to tackle the climate emergency and cut air pollution. Rather than putting off commuters with yet another price hike, the Government must help the industry recover from the COVID-19 crisis. This means freezing fares and investing to increase capacity to make sure we have a rail network that is fit for the future.

Liberal Democrats want to see a freeze on fares until the next election. We also want to see the Conservative Government publish and implement the Rail Review, reform our broken ticket system and stop micromanaging the railways. These changes will help restore confidence in UK railways.

Liberal Democrats are calling for a freeze on “regulated fares” – these are the ticket prices regulated by the government and cover most commuter fares and season tickets. Roughly 34% of fares are “regulated fares.”

In September 2018, the government commissioned a “root and branch” review of the railways led by former CEO of British Airways Keith Williams – the Conservatives have still not published his findings.

Similarly, the industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) have called for a wholescale reform of our ticketing system making it more flexible and easier to understand – particularly to suit the increase in flexible working during lockdown.

Liberal Democrats would:

  • Create a new Railway Agency, to oversee the day-to-day operations of the railway.
  • Extend Britain’s rail network, improve stations, reopen smaller stations and restore twin-track lines to major routes. Improve the experience of people who rely on the railways for work by investing in commuter routes.
  • Convert the rail network to ultra-low-emission technology (electric or hydrogen) by 2035.
  • Invest £15 billion over the next Parliament to reopen rail lines and accelerate decarbonisation of the railways.
  • Fix the broken fares and ticketing system so that it provides better value for money. Changing the annual fare increase calculation from RPI to CPI following the fare freeze.
  • Start a revolution in rail franchising by opening up the bidding process to public sector companies, local or combined authorities, not-for-profits and mutuals.
  • Build into new rail franchise agreements a stronger focus on customers, including investment in new stations, lines and modern trains. Be far more proactive in sacking train operators if they fail to provide a high-quality public service.
Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News and Press releases.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJohn Dunn 1st Oct - 2:06pm
    Mark: Two links to Martin Lewis explaining the tuition fees system. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WpgFYNcz54M&feature=relmfu At (4.43) he says the £21,000 WILL increase with average earnings. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=55fKa-ErQ8E At...
  • User AvatarRichard Dean 1st Oct - 2:02pm
    Oranjepan. Perhaps you might try to be a bit less patronizing sometimes? Is this really a party that wants to suppress all criticism?
  • User Avatarpeter 1st Oct - 1:55pm
    Paul Holmes ia absolutely right, which is why we should not be relying on Labour, or Tories, to progress democratic reform. This time we should...
  • User Avatarpeter 1st Oct - 1:42pm
    we should all remember that almost all the 'opinion polls' are written, operated, paid for and then reported by our OPPONENTS.. which is why they...
  • User Avatardaft ha'p'orth 1st Oct - 1:41pm
    @Mark Pack From the way in which Vince Cable writes that 'we propose that the uprating [of the threshold] should be made every year' it...
  • User AvatarNic 1st Oct - 1:39pm
    I unsubscribed from 38 degrees some months ago because of this attitude from them. Claiming credit for actions that other people were always going to...