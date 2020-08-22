Enough talk about pacts, let’s make votes matter!

Last year, I participated in an experiment. After more than a year of solid campaigning in anticipation of a general election, I stood aside in favour of a formal electoral alliance of different parties devised in order to maximise their number of seats and try to stop Brexit. Whilst the success and tactical merits of the Unite to Remain alliance can be debated at length, it at least saw parties band together in common purpose and try to play the first-past-the-post system against itself.

This controversial proposal was consistently met by claims from anti-reform politicians, including the Labour MP in whose constituency I stood aside and tried to unseat, that we were being anti-democratic, denying voters their right to vote for the candidate or party they most believed in, and for trying to rig elections for our own political ends. There may well be some merit to these claims, but what these politicians have to confront is that the same criticism they had could be applied directly to FPTP.

First-past-the-post essentially forces the majority of voters to either waste their vote on a candidate who has no chance of winning and therefore be denied their say in how their community or our country is run, or to pick from the lesser of two evils. Liberal Democrats have only survived as a campaigning force because we understood that if voters were faced with the choice between us or the Conservatives or us and Labour, they would pick us as the lesser of the evils. Its why our bar charts work, but also why we campaign for reform.

This leadership election has sadly, in my opinion, been polluted with questions over alliances and pacts or mergers. To me, this is entirely the wrong priority. We need to be asking our future leader how we’re going to make votes matter and secure the political reform we as a country so desperately need. How are they going to make that case to the country? How will they present the urgent need for electoral reform in a way which is engaging and persuasive?

The argument cannot be left to other parties who simply cannot be trusted to either follow through on their own or to have the platform needed to make the case. The Liberal Democrats should take this opportunity, as we continue our soul searching and develop a radical liberal policy agenda to once again be the party of reformers dedicated to making our politics work better and our country much fairer.

I was not the first victim of our first-past-the-post system and I won’t be last. As we move forward, let’s stop wasting time and energy obsessing over pacts, alliance or deals which distract from our message of radical reform. Let’s instead talk about why we want to make votes matter.

* James Cox was the Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Bristol West who stood aside as part of the Unite to Remain alliance in 2019. James runs campaign groups on suicide prevention and climate refugees, and is at Oxford University training to be a teacher.