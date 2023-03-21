Mark Valladares

21 March 2023 – today’s press releases

By | Tue 21st March 2023 - 10:30 pm

High borrowing: Govt blew a hole in our public finances

Responding to the latest ONS statistics which show public sector net borrowing at the highest February total since records began, Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson Sarah Olney MP said:

This Conservative Government blew a hole in our public finances and made hard-working families pay for it through unfair tax rises, higher mortgage bills and soaring inflation.

The Chancellor could have taken action in last week’s Budget to put our economy on the right track, but instead we saw a total lack of ambition and no economic plan.

Instead of just sitting on its hands, this Government should invest to grow our economy and give people and businesses proper help by cutting their energy bills.

Boris Johnson’s dossier: Britain’s Berlusconi strikes again

In response to the release of Boris Johnson’s dossier submitted to the Privileges Committee, Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper said:

Britain’s Berlusconi strikes again. After countless lies, scandals and failures, it’s time to put an end once and for all to this Conservative soap opera.

