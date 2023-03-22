I have always felt very comfortable to be a member of a party that is able to disagree well. Sometimes Liberal Democrats have been so bloody reasonable we have taken the side of our opponents in a debate!
However, I have been increasingly concerned that this almost unique characteristic has at times been at risk of being lost in the recent debate on gender identity and the recent call for members who disagree to leave the party has compelled me to speak out.
I voted for the Gender Recognition Reform Bill in the Scottish Parliament. Several party members opposed the bill on perfectly understandable grounds. Many have been members for decades and are dedicated to the party and its beliefs. Now they are being told they are no longer welcome because they just can’t agree with the official position of the party.
Some seem to believe that to question the implications of self-identification, even in a nuanced way, is to question the very rights of trans people. However, I believe it is possible to disagree but still defend the rights of trans people. I know these members; they are generous and kind liberals, and I would never describe them as transphobes.
It is certainly reasonable to question the wider policies and laws that allow a rapist, who identifies as a trans woman, to be considered for a place in a women’s prison.
Ultimately, I think that it is counterproductive to try to push people out of parties – or seek to silence them – for raising what remain quite mainstream concerns.
I don’t believe that this polarisation helps anyone, including trans people. Instead, there should be engagement and respectful discussion in which we try to share understanding of the issues and learn from one another.
If we do not even try to convince members of our own party of our position, then we will certainly never convince a sceptical public. Likewise, as times change things we take for granted today may come to be seen differently in future. We can only hope that future liberals will choose to be gentle.
Let’s get back to disagreeing well.
* Willie Rennie is a Member of the Scottish Parliament and former Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats
Willie,
There is no space to disagree well with people whose values are in direct contravention of the values of the party as expressed in the preamble to the party constitution.
The transphobes want nothing less than the complete removal of trans people from public (& in many cases private) life.
There is no room for polite disagreement on this subject. It is far beyond the bounds of what is acceptable within the party and modern life.
Unlike the other serious disagreements between factions within the party – to take an example from the most recent conference, the disagreement between multilateralists and unilateralists – it is impossible for polite coexistence to happen when the transphobes position is “trans people should not be allowed to exist” and everybody else’s is “yes, they should”. Especially when the transphobes actions are expressed as *internal* party business motions to eradicate the representation of minorities within the party apparatus.
Transphobia is beyond the pale of acceptable behaviour within a liberal party, and conference made that very clear when it expressed its view that not only does it not want to adopt the transphobic motion that was proposed, but it did not even want to hear the bigoted speeches that would inevitably attend the debate.
Conference quite rightly moved Next Business on the transphobic motion – only the 3rd time in the history of the party when Next Business has been used – and did so overwhelmingly, with a far greater margin on the vote than was required.
“Some seem to believe that to question the implications of self-identification, even in a nuanced way, is to question the very rights of trans people.”
That’s because it is.
“However, I believe it is possible to disagree but still defend the rights of trans people. I know these members; they are generous and kind liberals, and I would never describe them as transphobes.”
With all due respect, it’s really not for you, a cis man, to say who’s transphobic, any more than it is for a white person to say if someone’s racist, a Christian to say if someone’s an Islamophobe, a straight person to say if someone’s a homophobe, an abled person to say if someone’s ableist, or a gentile to say who’s antisemitic. And every trans person I know disagrees with you here. Every last one.
“who identifies as a transwoman”
People don’t “identify as” trans women, they *are* trans women. And it’s “trans woman”, two words. “Transwoman” as a single word is a slur coined by transphobes to imply that trans women aren’t women.
As liberals, I think we accept that some things should be beyond debate in a reasonable, liberal, political party. Fundamental rights fall into this category.
Those who want to have this debate out never seem to be able to answer this: would they accept similar debates on the rights of other minority groups as legitimate debates? I think most of us would not accept that these are legitimate debates for other minority groups.
So if you say this is a legitimate debate on trans rights, then you are creating a separate category for trans people which means they don’t have access to the same equalities that other groups e.g. people of colour have. That’s horrific, and means that trans people are not actually treated as equal. Having the debate itself intrinsically relegates trans people and gives them less protection and status.
Willie, I would welcome your reply on this point.
Thank you Willie.
Trans people: “We would like to have the same right to exist and live in peace as everyone else”
“Gender Critical” People: “We think that an entire group of people’s existence is a threat to us for reasons which collapse with the barest examination, and basically think they’re icky. We don’t care how often or how well you demolish our arguments, we’ll keep restating them because we think they’re icky.”
Willie… which of these positions is falling to disagree well?
“There is no space to disagree well with people whose values are in direct contravention of the values of the party as expressed in the preamble to the party constitution.”
Surely, Alisdair, you do that when canvassing all the time?
“The transphobes want nothing less than the complete removal of trans people from public (& in many cases private) life.”
Most of the people who disagree with you on self-ID simply don’t believe that, and there is a real risk in reading a hidden agenda into the arguments of opponents in every case. They may be wrong, but I’d advise you to listen and debate (politely) the points actually being made.
At some point, the decision has to be made on whether we would rather have trans members or transphobic members.
To me, many in the “establishment” seem to have already made their mind up.
Willie’s article is welcome and states the Liberal position extremely well. Sadly, the comments below contradict it.
For clarity I wish to state my own position, shared with many other people within the Liberal Democrat party.
I entirely agree that transgender people exist and should be able to play a full role in our party. They should, and already do, have all the human rights enjoyed by any other person in this country. I would be appalled to hear of any injury befalling a transgender person, or their being sacked or evicted or assaulted, just as I would do to any one else whether I knew them or not.
And while believing these non controversial views I also believe other mainstream opinions, including that women, too, need to be welcome here and our needs understood and accepted too. Sometimes our interests differ; many members agree that “gender-affected sports” should remain categorised by sex. Many members also agree that rapists, born male, should not be lodged in women’s prisons. These are not controversial views and we need to discuss them reasonably.
Thank you for setting out a liberal position so clearly and fairly Willie.
“Those who want to have this debate out never seem to be able to answer this: would they accept similar debates on the rights of other minority groups as legitimate debates? I think most of us would not accept that these are legitimate debates for other minority groups.”
Surely on self-ID, people would have a debate if people self-identified as a different race or age (for example) as this would raise practical problems on access to measures to promote equality (grants, shortlists etc) and age-related perks (travel passes etc)?
For example, you have legal protections against discrimination as an older person, but they aren’t absolute and it’s incorrect to say that you can’t discriminate based on age – you can do so if there is objective justification. So a 60 year old can claim certain legal protections as a 60 year old, but cannot simply identify as being 30 and demand to be treated as if they were. So there is always debate on the best way to protect minority rights.
I don’t rule out that self-ID is the appropriate way to proceed to protect trans rights based on the particular nature of what it is to be trans. But as a society we haven’t actually used that mechanism to protect other groups, and there is a legitimate debate on the right form of protection (which is in fact regularly had by reference to other groups).