I have always felt very comfortable to be a member of a party that is able to disagree well. Sometimes Liberal Democrats have been so bloody reasonable we have taken the side of our opponents in a debate!

However, I have been increasingly concerned that this almost unique characteristic has at times been at risk of being lost in the recent debate on gender identity and the recent call for members who disagree to leave the party has compelled me to speak out.

I voted for the Gender Recognition Reform Bill in the Scottish Parliament. Several party members opposed the bill on perfectly understandable grounds. Many have been members for decades and are dedicated to the party and its beliefs. Now they are being told they are no longer welcome because they just can’t agree with the official position of the party.

Some seem to believe that to question the implications of self-identification, even in a nuanced way, is to question the very rights of trans people. However, I believe it is possible to disagree but still defend the rights of trans people. I know these members; they are generous and kind liberals, and I would never describe them as transphobes.

It is certainly reasonable to question the wider policies and laws that allow a rapist, who identifies as a trans woman, to be considered for a place in a women’s prison.

Ultimately, I think that it is counterproductive to try to push people out of parties – or seek to silence them – for raising what remain quite mainstream concerns.

I don’t believe that this polarisation helps anyone, including trans people. Instead, there should be engagement and respectful discussion in which we try to share understanding of the issues and learn from one another.

If we do not even try to convince members of our own party of our position, then we will certainly never convince a sceptical public. Likewise, as times change things we take for granted today may come to be seen differently in future. We can only hope that future liberals will choose to be gentle.

Let’s get back to disagreeing well.

* Willie Rennie is a Member of the Scottish Parliament and former Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats