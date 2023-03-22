Mark Valladares

22 March 2023 – today’s press releases

By | Wed 22nd March 2023 - 11:45 pm
  • Inflation rises: Proof the Chancellor should have cut energy bills in the budget
  • Windsor Framework: Conservative MPs are mutinous pirates who no longer care what their captain says

Inflation rises: Proof the Chancellor should have cut energy bills in the budget

Responding to this morning’s inflation figures, Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney said:

This rise is just more proof why the Chancellor should have cut energy bills in the budget. Instead he sat on his hands and we are left with rising inflation once more.

People across the country are struggling and the Government has failed totemically to support hardworking families and pensioners.

The Conservatives’ record on the cost of living crisis has been nothing short of a disaster, people shouldn’t have to pay the price for this Government’s economic omnishambles.

Windsor Framework: Conservative MPs are mutinous pirates who no longer care what their captain says

Responding to senior Conservative MPs voting against the Windsor Framework, Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs spokesperson Layla Moran MP said:

Another day and another Conservative party rebellion. We’ve all had enough of this chaos.

Conservative MPs are like mutinous pirates who no longer care what their captain says. After today’s latest debacle, it is time they abandoned ship and made way for serious politicians.

The Liberal Democrats voted in the national interest, to ensure greater stability and certainty in Northern Ireland. We want to fix the UK’s broken relationship with Europe.

