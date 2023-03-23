Ramadan Mubarak to all who are observing the month of fasting

The Holy Month of Ramadan is underway, and we would like to wish everyone who is observing it Ramadan Mubarak.
Senior Lib Dems have expressed their good wishes:
Wishing all those observing this holy month in the UK and around the world a healthy and blessed Ramadan.#RamadanMubarak pic.twitter.com/43SApjGrOq
— Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) March 22, 2023
To all those observing Ramadan in Kingston, across the UK and around the world, I wish you and your family a peaceful and blessed month ahead. Ramadan Kareem.
— Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) March 22, 2023
It will be wonderful to see many Muslims observing this blessed, spiritual month by visiting their local mosques and seeing family and friends for evening iftars.
Wishing everyone in London and the rest of the UK, Ramadan Mubarak, from my family to yours. pic.twitter.com/UdtSGGKJvB
— Cllr Hina Bokhari AM 🔶 (@HinaBokhariLD) March 22, 2023
Ramadan Mubarak to all those celebrating in Wales and beyond! pic.twitter.com/UXa0v0BsBh
— Jane Dodds AS/MS 🔶🏴 (@DoddsJane) March 22, 2023
Ramadan Mubarak! pic.twitter.com/82JNVfPIX0
— Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP🔶🇺🇦 (@agcolehamilton) March 22, 2023