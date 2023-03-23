The Voice

Soaring teaching vacancies show Conservatives failing children

By | Thu 23rd March 2023 - 7:45 am

Responding to a new report by the National Foundation for Educational Research showing that the number of teaching vacancies has risen by 93% since 2019, Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson Munira Wilson MP said:

The soaring number of unfilled teaching posts is yet more proof that the Conservatives are failing our children badly.

Millions of children are being taught by someone who isn’t an expert in their subject, all because the Conservatives are missing their own recruitment targets and driving thousands of teachers out of the profession. It’s just not good enough.

Investing in schools and teachers is vital for giving every child the chance to thrive. The Government must urgently work with school leaders to put in place a real strategy to ensure we have the specialist teachers our children need.

