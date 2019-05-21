Mark Valladares

21 May 2019 – the overnight press release

By | Tue 21st May 2019 - 6:45 am

No-Deal Brexit will cause continental travel chaos

Liberal Democrat Transport Spokesperson Jenny Randerson has warned that a no-deal Brexit will cause travel misery for thousands of motorists following the publication of a damning report from the Lords’ Committee on the EU internal market.

The report “Brexit: road, rail and maritime transport report” warns that private motorists will be required to apply for an International Driving Permit and Green Card if they wish to drive on the continent if the UK leaves the EU without a deal in place. The IDP and Green Card can only be applied for at a Post Office, and is not available online.

Commenting on the report, Baroness Randerson said:

A no deal-Brexit is likely to cause disruption to private motorists on holiday in the EU by forcing them to apply for additional paperwork just to drive on the continent. And if someone was driving through France to go to Spain they may even need to carry two.

It is clear that mutual recognition of driving licence makes it substantially easier for private and commercial drivers in the EU, and is something which the Government should prioritise protecting. Motorists deserve better, and the Liberal Democrats demand better.

The best way to avoid all of this added bureaucracy is to have a people’s vote with an option to exit from Brexit, allowing mutual recognition to continue unchanged.

