20 May 2019 – today’s press release

Prime Minister’s Deal is dead – Tom Brake

Further Gender Identity Clinic delays unacceptable

Davey: Govt is failing in its duty to protect the public

Welsh Liberal Democrats only chance for 2nd remain seat

Responding to comments made by Matthew Hancock, the Health Secretary, on the Today Programme, that the Government will bring forward its bill on exiting the EU, Tom Brake, Lib Dem Brexit Spokesperson said:

The Prime Minister’s deal is dead. They can bring forward votes on that deal and a speculative bill every week, for the rest of the year – it will still fail to get through parliament. The Conservative Government have got to get real, and agree to a People’s Vote with an option to stay in the EU. A People’s Vote is the only way forward, and the Government must commit to this in order to make any progress.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have condemned further delays to the opening of Wales’ first Gender Identity Clinic (GIC) in Cardiff.

The clinic failed to open in April as planned, with a new expected opening date to be announced shortly.

Health bodies including BMA Cymru Wales and RCGP Wales have alongside LGBT+ organisations, campaigned for a Wales GIC and criticised delays to the clinic’s opening.

The Welsh Lib Dems were the first party to call for a GIC in Wales as part of their Assembly debate on transgender issues in November 2014, the first ever time trans issues were discussed at length by the Assembly.

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds commented:

It’s deeply disappointing Wales’ first Gender Identity Clinic faces yet more delays before it opens. This is the latest concerning development for a project that has faced criticism from experts and should have been delivered long ago. Serious questions must be asked why the Wales Gender Identity Clinic has yet to open, two years after it was announced by the Welsh Government and five years after we first called for it. Every day the Wales Gender Identity Clinic is delayed places unacceptable strain on our Trans brothers and sisters; a community that already faces appalling discrimination. The Welsh Government must ensure the GIC opens urgently so trans individuals have access to vital services as close to home as possible.

Responding to Sajid Javid’s speech on terrorism, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs spokesperson Ed Davey said:

The first duty of government is to protect its citizens, but Sajid Javid has essentially confessed that his own Government is failing in that duty. In the same speech where he said how important Europol, the European Arrest Warrant and the Schengen Information System are for keeping us safe, he also admitted that there is no agreement on keeping those crucial crime-fighting tools after Brexit. By pursuing Brexit and throwing away these tools, the Government is playing into the hands of terrorists, murderers and drug traffickers. Saying that a new security partnership is still the Government’s preferred option is simply not good enough, and the Liberal Democrats demand better. That’s why we are fighting to stop Brexit and preserve the EU cooperation on which our police and security services rely.

Responding to today’s YouGov poll for ITV Cymru Wales and Cardiff University, the Welsh Liberal Democrats have called on Green, Change UK and remain Conservative voters to unite behind the Welsh Liberal Democrats to secure a 2nd remain MEP for Wales.

The poll puts the Brexit Party first, followed by Plaid Cymru, Labour, the Welsh Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and the Conservatives.

This result would mean The Brexit Party winning two MEPs in Wales, with Plaid Cymru and Labour each winning one.

The poll shows that Plaid Cymru’s seat is safe but that it’s very unlikely they could pick up a 2nd and that the best way to ensure two remain MEPs in Wales is to vote Welsh Liberal Democrat.

Lead Welsh Liberal Democrat European Candidate Sam Bennett commented: