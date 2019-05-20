Simon Callow backs Lib Dems in European elections as “only party to have offered leadership and clarity on remaining in EU”

One of Britain’s finest actors has backed the Lib Dems in the European election.

Simon Callow, whose performances include Gareth in Four Weddings and a Funeral, for which he was nominated for a BAFTA, Sir Edward Tilney in Shakespeare in Love and a role which will appeal to many Lib Dems – Charles Dickens in two episodes of Doctor Who – said:

The Liberal Democrats are the only party which has consistently and unequivocally supported remaining in the EU, and opposed leaving it. They are the only party to have offered leadership and clarity on this question. The positions of both Labour and Conservatives are uncertain, self-serving, procrastinatory and lacking in any kind of urgency; both have allowed themselves to be bullied by reactionary elements in their own parties. I have already voted postally for the Lib Dem candidates in the forthcoming election and I urge you to do so too, if you believe in a European future.

Simon’s welcome endorsement comes hot on the heels of Katy Brand and Emma Kennedy saying that they are voting for us last week.

