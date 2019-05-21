Bamber Gascoigne: This is the essential moment to support the Lib Dems

Last week, Katy Brand and Emma Kennedy backed the Lib Dems in the European elections. .

Last night, award winning star of stage and screen Simon Callow said he was backing us as the only party to have offered leadership and clarity on remaining in the EU.

And today, University Challenge legend Bamber Gascoigne adds his voice to the growing list of people saying that they are voting Lib Dem this time – a list that also includes former Tory Cabinet Minister Michael Heseltine and Times columnist and former Tory MP Matthew Parris.

Bamber said:

This is the essential moment to support the Lib Dems at the ballot box and confirm our commanding lead. We shall prevail!

Photo of Bamber Gascoigne above is by York Membery

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings