Caron Lindsay

Bamber Gascoigne: This is the essential moment to support the Lib Dems

By | Tue 21st May 2019 - 8:55 am

Last week, Katy Brand and Emma Kennedy backed the Lib Dems in the European elections. .

Last night, award winning star of stage and screen Simon Callow said he was backing us as the only party to have offered leadership and clarity on remaining in the EU.

And today, University Challenge legend Bamber Gascoigne adds his voice to the growing list of people saying that they are voting Lib Dem this time – a list that also includes former Tory Cabinet Minister Michael Heseltine and Times columnist and former Tory MP Matthew Parris.

Bamber said:

This is the essential moment to support the Lib Dems at the ballot box and confirm our commanding lead. We shall prevail!

Photo of Bamber Gascoigne above is by York Membery

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , , , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJayne Mansfield 21st May - 10:01am
    @ Peter Martin, The surge in extreme Right Wing ideology and support is not just an EU phenomenon. Just as the Referendum was called at...
  • User Avatarchris moore 21st May - 9:58am
    Peter Martin 21st May '19 - 8:25am @ frankie, Actually I’m a time traveller who could go back to the 70s, but I’ve been sent...
  • User Avatarchris moore 21st May - 9:47am
    @e Dilettante Eye 20th May '19 - 10:22pm Strange how an uncorroborated allegation by a bitter remainer and has-been politician, can spur the Electoral Commission...
  • User Avatarchris moore 21st May - 9:40am
    nvelope2003 20th May '19 - 8:51pm Chris Moore: Surely the Brexit Party is just UKIP without the democratic structure that party appeared to have which...
  • User AvatarNonconformistradical 21st May - 9:23am
    "It is in fact a defining trait of Brexiteers they all seem to want to return to days of yore. The problem is with them...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 21st May - 8:25am
    @ frankie, Actually I'm a time traveller who could go back to the 70s, but I've been sent to 2019 from the year 2060 to...