21 October 2022 – the overnight press release

Chamberlain to lead debate on Carer’s Leave Bill

North East Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain will tomorrow lead a debate in the House of Commons on her Carer’s Leave Bill, after which it will be voted on by MPs. The Bill would give carers the right to take unpaid leave and has cross-party support.

Ms Chamberlain’s Private Member’s Bill would give an estimated 2.3 million carers across the UK a statutory right to take five days of unpaid leave per year. Carer’s UK have described this as a ‘landmark’ piece of legislation which would help carers to better balance work and care.

The Bill will be debated in the House of Commons tomorrow, with the debate expected to begin between approximately 10:45am and 11am and last for up to 90 minutes.

It was previously scheduled for debate last month but was postponed during the period of national mourning.

Speaking in advance of the debate, Wendy Chamberlain MP said: