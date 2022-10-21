21 October 2022 – today’s press releases

Block Boris: Parliamentary motion tabled to stop Boris Johnson

Appointments Commission urged to give no resignation gongs to Truss

The Liberal Democrats have tabled a motion in Parliament to block Boris Johnson becoming Prime Minister again.

The motion seeks to stop MPs who were found to have broken the law while in government from becoming Prime Minister. The Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper has described Johnson as “Britain’s Berlusconi” and said he is not fit to govern Britain.

Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper said:

Boris Johnson is Britain’s Berlusconi. Conservative MPs are flocking to support yet another disgraced Prime Minister. The British public will never forget the way Boris Johnson repeatedly lied to them over his Covid lawbreaking. Partygate and the subsequent cover up proved he is unfit to govern this great country. From his illegal lockdown parties, to his Government’s unlawful failure to protect care home residents during the pandemic, Boris Johnson’s tenure as Prime Minister demonstrated that he simply has no regard for rules, or for the general public. It is time to end this Conservative party soap opera. People’s mortgage bills are spiralling out of control and local health services are at breaking point. The country deserves better than yet more Conservative chaos and incompetence.

The Liberal Democrats have said Liz Truss should be barred from handing out knighthoods, peerages and other honours when she steps down as Prime Minister.

The party’s Chief Whip, Wendy Chamberlain, is writing to the chairs of the House of Lords Appointments Commission and the Parliamentary and Political Service Committee urging them to reject what would be the second Conservative resignation honours list in a matter of months.

Every new peer appointed by the outgoing Prime Minister could receive up to £65,246 a year each in allowances and expenses, tax free, from the public purse. The party have labelled the prospect a “disgraceful waste of taxpayers’ money”.

The call comes after weeks of turmoil following the disastrous mini budget, culminating in Liz Truss’s resignation.

Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain MP said: