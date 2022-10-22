Observations of an expat: Brexit is back

Britain’s political classes have finally recognised the elephant in the room. It is now safe again to utter the B-word.

Brexit was embraced (narrowly) first in the 2016 referendum and then again in the 2017 general election.

Political leaders decided that the issue was decided and to press for a return to the EU would damage electoral chances.

The Labour Party decided to work on the basis of trying to achieve the best of a bad job. The Liberal Democrats, who had led the charge against Brexit, remain committed to EU membership as a “long-term aim” but have shelved it for the short and medium term.

But then they had not foreseen the logical consequence of Brexit—the disastrous mini-premiership of Liz Truss.

They should have. Truss clearly stated her plans in her campaign for the Conservative Party leadership. And before that it was outlined in detail in the 2012 book “Britannia Unchained” written by Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng along with Chris Skidmore, Priti Patel and Dominic Raab – all ministers in Boris Johnson’s “Get Brexit Done” government.

Truss has repeatedly stated that Britain is a “bloated state with high taxes and excessive regulation” and that the country’s workers are “among the worst idlers in the world” Her solution—and that of the libertarian right-wing of the Conservative Party—was cut taxes, throw out regulations, reduce public spending, and establish tax-free enterprise zones to attract foreign companies. Controlling immigration was not a core policy. It was a useful sidecar bandwagon which could be used to attract voters.

None of the above could be done as members of the European Union. Brussels is a maze of regulations designed to protect workers’ rights, the environment, consumer rights, freedom of movement and competition between member states and their companies.

The only way for the libertarian Tories to achieve their aims was by “taking back control” from Brussels.

Boris Johnson may have well gone the Truss route back in early 2020 but then “events” (as the late Harold MacMillan would have said) interfered. First the pandemic and then the war in Ukraine intervened. Spending priorities and government policy had to be shifted to deal with these immediate and pressing problems. And both these issues required huge expenditure. Where was the money to pay for them?

It was no longer coming in the form of Brussels handouts. Neither could it come from foreign investors because Britain no longer offered them access to the wider European market. Increased taxes were anathema to a Conservative government. So the Johnson government borrowed.

In 2016 the government debt was $1.98 trillion and 84.5 percent of the country’s GDP. In September 2022 it was $2.4 trillion which represented 100.5 percent of the GDP.

By the time Boris Johnson was thrown out of Downing Street in July 2022, Britain was in a financial mess. Interest on government borrowing was rising fast, energy prices were going through the roof and ten percent inflation was igniting a series of trade union disputes.

It was not the right time to launch the Brexiteers libertarian programme. But this did not appear to register with them. Truss announced that she planned “to reap the benefits of Brexit” Johnson publicly backed Truss who in turn appointed her co-right wing author Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Kwarteng quickly sacked Sir Tom Scholar, the top civil servant in the Treasury, because he refused to support his budget plans. The new chancellor also failed to submit his proposals to the Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR) – the government’s de facto auditors because he knew they would reject his budget as an unfunded disaster.

And it was a disaster. The market delivered an historic rejection of the Truss-Kwarteng economic plan. The pound plunged to new lows against the dollar and interest rates soared. Kwasi Kwarteng successfully sabotaged the British economy in one 30-minute speech. Jangled nerves were settled somewhat by the sacking of Kwarteng, a reversal on the budget’s key libertarian points and the calming influence of the new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

But within days the Truss government faced another crisis when its whips manhandled Conservative MPs on the floor of the Commons in order to defeat a Labour Party proposal to ban on fracking.

The market also dipped a bit after the June 2016 Brexit vote. In the 2017 and 2019 general elections traders were probably more worried about a left-wing Jeremy Corbyn victory than Brexit. The start of the Truss government was its first opportunity to deliver a verdict on the first real Brexit-driven government. And it did.

* Tom Arms is foreign editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and the author of “The Encyclopedia of the Cold War” and the recently published “America Made in Britain” that has sold out in the US after six weeks but is still available in the UK.