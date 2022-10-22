David Gauke suggests cross-party action to force a General Election

Until the 2019 General Election, David Gauke had been Conservative MP for South West Hertfordshire for 14 years. One of the voices of reason on Brexit, he ended up losing the Conservative whip just before Boris Johnson’s illegal prorogation of Parliament when the opposition seized control of the parliamentary timetable to pass Hilary Benn’s Act aimed at preventing a no deal Brexit.

Like most of the country, he recognises the dangers of allowing Boris Johnson to return to Number 10 and has come up with an idea. He wants Ed Davey and Keir Starmer to invite Johnson’s opponents amongst Conservative MPs to force a General Election. In return, Labour and the Lib Dems would not oppose those Conservative MPs with majorities over 10,000 in that election if they stood as Independents against new Conservative candidates.

Mr Gauke set out his thinking in a Twitter thread:

If Boris Johnson became PM again, given the views of many Tory MPs, this is what I’d be tempted to say if I was Keir Starmer or Ed Davey: “The PM is not fit for office. Nor is the Tory Party. We know that many honourable Tory MPs feel the same way. Now is the time for all MPs who put the national interest first to come together & force a General Election. It is a lot to ask Tory MPs to do this but, because this is a national emergency, we are prepared to make a bold & generous offer. We say to those Tory MPs with majorities bigger than [10,000], who are motivated by national interest & not just saving their seat, that if they vote with us in supporting a GE, we will not stand against them in their seats if they run as independents. This offer might just persuade a sufficient number of Conservative MPs – who cannot face being led by Johnson again – to leave the party & back a GE. The other parties might be foregoing some seats they’d win but they’d get their GE (and plenty more seats).

I get where he is coming from. Between us, Lib Dems, Labour and Greens took over 14,900 votes in South West Herts in 2019. Gauke, standing as an Independent, was beaten by the Conservative by 14,200. We are agreed that we must have a General Election now, but Lib Dems would argue that whoever is the Conservative leader, not just Boris.

However, I am nervous about suggesting a Westminster Bubble Stitch Up in response to the Westminster Bubble Stitch Up that would have let Boris Johnson back into No 10. I am not sure it would go down well with voters as it takes power away from them. I also think that Conservative MPs with any sense at all should vote for a General Election anyway.

We also can’t know for certain what the voters would have done if we had stood down. I don’t think we can assume that all those votes would have gone to Gauke. It would also give the Tories a stick to beat us with that might harm both parties elsewhere. Any election has to about how the hell we get out of the mess that the Conservatives have created and nothing else. And I have no doubt that the SNP, who are as post truth as Trump and Johnson, would portray this as us working with the Tories. I mean, they are already suggesting that we are pro-Brexit when we have a much longer record of fighting it than they did.

Also, I can’t see Labour buying into this given that their constitution requires them to stand everywhere.

For me, there are fewer Conservative MPs worth saving than in 2019. They have virtually all voted for some absolutely vile things. I could not in all conscience give someone a free pass if they had voted to send those seeking sanctuary in our country to Rwanda. If you are bothered about people drowning in the Channel, there is a much easier and more ethical solution – safe and legal routes to claiming asylum.

I am in no doubt that the Conservatives need to go. The polls, unlike 2019, suggest that the electorate feels the same way. The political atmosphere is more of a 1997 than a 2019 and I suspect that voters will do whatever they need to do to defeat Conservative incumbents everywhere and challengers in marginals.

All political parties have limited resources. I hope that they will all be used sensibly. We could have won more seats in 2019 if Labour hadn’t campaigned heavily when we were clearly the challengers and we need to be intelligent about how we campaign.

But what do you think?

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings