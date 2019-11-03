Mark Valladares

2-3 November 2019 – the weekend’s press releases

By | Sun 3rd November 2019 - 11:40 pm
  • Lib Dems lodge election debate complaint with ITV
  • Lib Dems: Dithering Labour leadership shows they’re not fit for office
  • Lib Dems: Labour have no plan to tackle the climate emergency
  • Election debates should be set independently – Liberal Democrats

Lib Dems lodge election debate complaint with ITV

The Liberal Democrats have lodged a formal complaint to ITV for excluding Jo Swinson from their election debate and warned “failing to have Liberal Democrats in the debate is misrepresenting the current political reality.”

In a letter to ITV Chief Executive, Dame Carolyn McCall, the President of the Liberal Democrats Sal Brinton said “voters of this country deserve to hear from a Remainer on the debate stage, not just from the two men who want to deliver Brexit.”

The letter goes on to raise section 6.2 of the Ofcom Broadcasting Code which states that ‘due weight must be given to the coverage of parties and independent candidates during the election period’ and ‘broadcasters must take into account evidence of past electoral support and/or current support’.

The letter follows the Liberal Democrats launching a petition with the hashtag ‘Debate Her’ calling for Jo Swinson to be in the debate. The petition states “Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn are running scared of debating the woman leader of the strongest party of Remain.”

Lib Dems: Dithering Labour leadership shows they’re not fit for office

Following Rebecca Long-Bailey’s appearance on Sky’s Sophie Ridge show, Liberal Democrat shadow Brexit Secretary Tom Brake said:

The fact Rebecca Long-Bailey refused to say where Labour would stand in a people’s vote this morning only goes to show the Labour leadership are not fit for office.

It is beyond outrageous that almost three and a half years on from the referendum the Labour Party leadership will not be honest with the British public about where they stand. Time and time again Labour have tried to pull the wool over the electorate’s eyes as they dither as a result of the schisms within their party.

The Liberal Democrats couldn’t be clearer: we want to stop Brexit as we believe the best deal we can get is the one we already have a members of the EU. In this election the Liberal Democrats will give the public the opportunity to stop Brexit and build a brighter future.

If the Labour Party cannot be clear with the public about what they’re offering, they should make way for those who can.

Lib Dems: Labour have no plan to tackle the climate emergency

Responding to Labour’s promise to make all new-build homes “zero carbon” by 2022, Liberal Democrat spokesperson for the Climate Emergency and the Environment Wera Hobhouse said:

This Labour policy is nothing more than a vague aspiration. With no specific commitments and no mention of the 4 million non-domestic buildings that need upgrading too, this is nothing more than a superficial attempt to appear serious about tackling the climate emergency.

The Liberal Democrats are the only party with a clear and realistic plan to solve the climate crisis. It is already Liberal Democrat policy to make new homes zero carbon by 2021, cut almost all emissions by 2030 and ensure the UK is net zero by 2045.

It is time the Labour Party were held to account on their failure to set out to the British public exactly how they would achieve what they are calling for. Announcements with no plan behind them are unacceptable and the British public deserve better.

This election is a once in a generation opportunity; the Liberal Democrat’s have a radical plan to build a brighter future for our planet by solving the climate emergency.

Election debates should be set independently – Liberal Democrats

The staging of leaders debates for general elections should be written into law, with the format and inclusion based on independent rules, the Liberal Democrats have said.

The party is calling for existing rules to be overhauled to wrestle control away from the two old parties who have shown time and again that, whilst they will claim to oppose everything the other says, they are very happy to do backroom deals to shut out other voices.

Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said:

It should not be in the gift of any political party to decide whether the public deserve the opportunity to scrutinise those who seek to lead this country. That is why TV debates should be mandatory, and the format should be decided by an independent commission.

The current situation in which the Labour and Conservative parties stitch up how debates work is utterly intolerable.

Jo Swinson is the only women candidate to be Prime Minister, the only one campaigning to stop Brexit and the only one who has the plan to build a brighter future.

Jo must be part of the debate, and a Liberal Democrat government will ensure that an independent commission is tasked with creating the format for future mandatory debates.

