LDV’s election chill out zone

Any election is hard work.

This one, taking place in the cold and dark, is going to be even tougher.

My first proper election canvassing session yesterday was a wet affair. The rain held off until I was at my furthest point from my lift home. It was proper rain, too – the sort that reminds you of the scene at t he end of Four Weddings and a Funeral.

One of my highlights of this weekend was finding out that one of my fellow campaigners was a Strictly superfan. I wasn’t expecting that from him, but it’s good to know that when it’s cold and dark, we can talk sequins, voltas and throwaway oversways.

Alex Cole-Hamilton woke up with a start, though:

For those of you who don’t know, Minivan is the Lib Dems’ canvassing app. It’s been really good to see our new MPs’ looks of delight and confusion as they get used to it.

I actually sync my data on the way round as I’m always worried that I’ll drop my phone in a puddle or something and all the info will be lost.

I also want trousers like Sam Gyimah’s. He wore them at the Conference rally where he was unveiled as a new MP. Did he get them specially or did he have them already?

I’d also take Jo’s or Siobhan’s jacket. I’m loving that fashion seems to be very on brand for Lib Dem messaging at the moment.

Fantastic to join @SamGyimah & @SiobhanBenita at the #Kensington campaign launch today. Sam will be a fantastic MP for Kensington and will help us #StopBrexit and build a brighter future! pic.twitter.com/Si0vbcjvQ6 — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) November 2, 2019

Tune of the day

Got to be this one:

A song I spent much of my youth wearing out cassettes by rewinding them to listen to.

So why is it relevant?

@Feargal_Sharkey will be voting #libdem and backing his new constituency candidate @lucianaberger.

Always nice when it turns out your childhood heroes have the same values as you and vote the same way. Big love to the both of them 😍🇪🇺🔶 pic.twitter.com/q1uVLMHvyw — Andrew Tipler 🔸 (@andrewtipler) November 2, 2019

I also remembered yesterday that I have an appointment to have my hair done on Thursday December 12th. Which I’d set specifically to avoid a pre-Christmas election. Oh well….

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings