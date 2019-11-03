Caron Lindsay

Labour’s refusal to back Remain is “Red meat for Lib Dems”

By | Sun 3rd November 2019 - 11:55 am

Labour’s Rebecca Long-Bailey, talking to Sky News presenter Sophy Ridge, refused to say whether Labour would back Leave or Remain in a referendum on any deal.

The Labour position is that they would form a government, negotiate their own deal and then put it to the public, but can’t say at this stage whether they would back Leave or Remain in that referendum. They don’t dare say Remain because their leader is not committed to that position and they daren’t say Leave because they will lose even more votes to us. But if they have negotiated a deal, the presumption has to be that they will back it. I mean, they aren’t going to say to the people “Don’t back this great deal we’ve done”, are they?

And they think that this is credible? They want their voters to do the equivalent of buying a lucky bag.

Sky News reporter Rob Powell said that this was “red meat for the Liberal Democrats.”

There is a lot of social media chatter that the Lib Dems should just get in line and not call Labour out for the failings of their position in order to get the Tories out.

If we let their tortuously ambiguous position go unchallenged,  then we would be going against our principles and the growing number of people who are looking to us to stop this Brexit nonsense.

This confirms that the Liberal Democrats are the strongest party of remain and anyone who supports remain should back us. A poll yesterday confirmed that we are leading amongst 2016 remain voters.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

One Comment

  • Peter Martin 3rd Nov '19 - 12:22pm

    “I mean, they aren’t going to say to the people “Don’t back this great deal we’ve done”, are they?”

    I wouldn’t be too sure about that!

    Even if they don’t say this, there’s no chance of ardent leavers actually supporting a Labour soft deal. They’ll boycott giving Remain an easy win.

    So there’s no need to worry.

