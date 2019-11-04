4 November 2019 – today’s press releases

- Trump and Johnson are two peas in a pod
Trump and Johnson are two peas in a pod
Responding to President Trump’s comments that Boris Johnson was “the right man for the time” and he should “come together” with Nigel Farage, Liberal Democrat Shadow Foreign Secretary Chuka Umana said:
Donald Trump and Boris Johnson are just two peas in a pod. They have the same old right wing, nationalist politics. No wonder the President is falling over himself to find an opportunity to endorse Johnson.
With his desperation to please Trump, Boris Johnson cannot be trusted with the future of our country. Now more than ever we need leaders that will stand against the politics of hate and division and fight to stop Brexit so we can build a brighter future. That leader is Jo Swinson.
Lib Dems: Tory Gower candidate should be removed
The Liberal Democrats have called for Conservative party candidate Francesca O’Brien to be removed after it was revealed she wrote on social media that people on ‘Benefits Street’ need “putting down”.
Liberal Democrat candidate for Gower, Sam Bennett, added:
Vulnerable people in Gower deserve so much better than an MP with views as hateful as this. While she may have been forced to apologise, has she really changed her mind?
These kind of comments show the Tories are still very much the nasty party. The Conservative candidate should be removed. The lack of Boris Johnson’s moral authority is no doubt the reason for inaction to date.
Every vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote to reject the politics of hate and division and to stop Brexit so we can build a brighter future.
Blocking intelligence report undermines the democratic process
Commenting on reports that Number Ten is blocking the publication of the Intelligence and Security Committee’s report until after the General Election, Liberal Democrat Shadow Foreign Secretary Chuka Umunna said:
It is unacceptable that Boris Johnson is blocking the publication of this report until after the election. It undermines our democratic process.
The report may contain crucial information that the Liberal Democrats believe should be in the public domain before the country goes to the polls.
That is why I have written to the Cabinet Secretary, Mark Sedwill, to ask that he do everything in his power to secure the report’s release before we go to the polls. Liberal Democrats will continue to demand that the Conservative government publish this report as a matter of urgency.
A very important point that has been too little made is that much bigger questions than who governs the UK for the next five years are at stake in these elctions.
We have seen over the past decade unprecedented attempts, centred on Moscow but reflected back through other centres as well, to take control of the democratic process of many sovereign countries, and not to the benefit of their people. This country is one of them.
At the moment, among the principal candidates to lead the next government, we have Boris Johnson, who is hand in glove with Donald Trump, who (for unclear but doubtless unpalatable reasons) has allowed himself to be governed by Vladimir Putin. We have Jeremy Corbyn, whose foreign policy preferences have an uncanny way of dovetailing with Putin’s. And we have Nigel Farage, who has managed the acrobatic feat of placing himself in the pockets of both Trump and Putin simultaneously. And we are, of course, eyeing the likelihood of withdrawing from the European Union, to the delight of Putin and the long-term detriment of a Europe allied against a potential Russian threat.
In fact, the only national candidate who can currently be counted on to fight for the independence and sovereignty of this country is Jo Swinson. If the majority of voters seem unaware of this, it is perhaps because we are failing to point it out to them.