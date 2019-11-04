4 November 2019 – today’s press releases

Trump and Johnson are two peas in a pod

Lib Dems: Tory Gower candidate should be removed

Blocking intelligence report undermines the democratic process

Responding to President Trump’s comments that Boris Johnson was “the right man for the time” and he should “come together” with Nigel Farage, Liberal Democrat Shadow Foreign Secretary Chuka Umana said:

Donald Trump and Boris Johnson are just two peas in a pod. They have the same old right wing, nationalist politics. No wonder the President is falling over himself to find an opportunity to endorse Johnson. With his desperation to please Trump, Boris Johnson cannot be trusted with the future of our country. Now more than ever we need leaders that will stand against the politics of hate and division and fight to stop Brexit so we can build a brighter future. That leader is Jo Swinson.

The Liberal Democrats have called for Conservative party candidate Francesca O’Brien to be removed after it was revealed she wrote on social media that people on ‘Benefits Street’ need “putting down”.

Liberal Democrat candidate for Gower, Sam Bennett, added:

Vulnerable people in Gower deserve so much better than an MP with views as hateful as this. While she may have been forced to apologise, has she really changed her mind? These kind of comments show the Tories are still very much the nasty party. The Conservative candidate should be removed. The lack of Boris Johnson’s moral authority is no doubt the reason for inaction to date. Every vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote to reject the politics of hate and division and to stop Brexit so we can build a brighter future.

Blocking intelligence report undermines the democratic process

Commenting on reports that Number Ten is blocking the publication of the Intelligence and Security Committee’s report until after the General Election, Liberal Democrat Shadow Foreign Secretary Chuka Umunna said: