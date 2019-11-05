Lib Dem campaign launch: £50 bn Remain Bonus

We launch our general election campaign today. We haven’t yet had time to get fed up of our new slogan – Stop Brexit, Build a Brighter Future because it was only unveiled last weeK. We start to talk about what that brighter future might look like – in the form of more money to spend on public services that is directly linked to deciding to remain in the EU.
Stopping Brexit, we argue, will generate a Remain Bonus for the public finances because under Remain, the economy will grow faster than under Brexit, leading to higher GDP and consequently higher public sector current receipts. This adds up to £50 billion over 5 years.
That is there or thereabouts where the Institute for Fiscal Studies was in its Green Budget 2019.
Jo said:
The Liberal Democrats are the only party standing up to stop Brexit and build a brighter future for the UK.
Brexit has taken far longer and cost far more than anyone said it would. But any form of Brexit will damage our jobs, our economy and our public services, starving them of vital cash as the economy struggles along.
The Liberal Democrats will stop Brexit and then use the £50bn Remain Bonus to invest in our public services.
Every vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote to stop Brexit, build a brighter future and invest the £50bn Remain bonus in our vital public services.
“Stopping Brexit….will generate a Remain Bonus for the public finances…., the economy will grow faster…. consequently higher public sector current receipts. This adds up to £50 billion over 5 years.”
As usual this is the wrong way around and the consequence of household-economic-thinking. The Government will have created all the £ billions in circulation, including the £50 billion, by spending it into the economy in the first place. If the economy is doing well, and there are more economic transactions, it will come back to the government more quickly in taxes than if it is doing less well. The danger of the former is too much inflation. The danger of the latter is too much unemployment and recession.
Think of government spending like the throttle on a plane. If you want more lift you open it up a little. If you want less you close it back.
We’d all expect pilots to know this. So why are we happy that the ‘pilots’ of our economy have it all backwards? Why are we surprised when we have the bumpy economic ride (with the odd crash too!) that we do?
This is not to argue that EU membership is necessarily a bad thing. But, if it’s a good thing, it will add inflationary pressures to the economy. This means the Government should then run a tighter fiscal policy as a countermeasure.
Genuine question, is the Remain Bonus calculated as a surplus after deducting the cost of our annual contribution to the EU, or not?
Of course one can argue that the UK contribution to the EU is in itself money well spent, in that it cheaply buys many services which UK will instead have to undertake at its own (higher) cost if we Brexit. However, the question is certain to be asked, so we should have the answer ready.