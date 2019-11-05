Lib Dem campaign launch: £50 bn Remain Bonus

We launch our general election campaign today. We haven’t yet had time to get fed up of our new slogan – Stop Brexit, Build a Brighter Future because it was only unveiled last weeK. We start to talk about what that brighter future might look like – in the form of more money to spend on public services that is directly linked to deciding to remain in the EU.

Stopping Brexit, we argue, will generate a Remain Bonus for the public finances because under Remain, the economy will grow faster than under Brexit, leading to higher GDP and consequently higher public sector current receipts. This adds up to £50 billion over 5 years.

That is there or thereabouts where the Institute for Fiscal Studies was in its Green Budget 2019.

Jo said: