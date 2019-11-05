LibLink: Chuka Umunna: What are ITV playing at excluding Jo Swinson from its Leaders’ Debate?

Chuka Umunna has been meeting senior executives at ITV to try to persuade them to include Jo Swinson in their Leaders’ Debate.

Been meeting with senior execs at @ITV tonight. No prizes for guessing the topic of discussion.#DebateHer pic.twitter.com/WoVofWyoiY — Chuka Umunna (@ChukaUmunna) November 4, 2019

And he used this week’s Independent column to take them to task for not inviting her to take part:

He first highlights ITV Chief Executive Carolyn McCall’s positive record on diversity issues:

Dame Carolyn is widely regarded as a role model for many women in leadership and has said “we need to inspire the next generation of women leaders”. She clearly takes this seriously and, with regard to ITV’s own record on equality and diversity on and off screen, has said ITV is “focused on on-screen [diversity] … but we have more to do”. In ITV’s latest annual report the company declares: “We want to increase social mobility, while also improving and promoting better representation across gender.”

He looks at the reasons why Jo should be allowed to take part:

The decision sends a terrible message when it comes to equality.

“Surely you are not arguing Jo Swinson should be included in the debate simply because she is a woman?” is a question I was ironically asked by an ITV news outlet yesterday. Of course not. Under section 6.2 of the Ofcom Broadcasting Code “due weight must be given to the coverage of parties and independent candidates during the election period” and “broadcasters must take into account evidence of past electoral support and/or current support”. Crucially, candidates with “significant views and perspectives” should receive appropriate coverage. And Jo has a better claim to a place in the debate than Nick Clegg did back in 2010:

If anything, Jo has a greater claim than Nick to being included in the debates between the main party leaders this time round. Brexit was not on the radar in 2010 and it dominates everything now – it is the key issue. Brexit is the reason we are even having an early election. A sizeable proportion of the public want to abandon Brexit altogether – consistently around a third of voters indicate that is their preference – yet neither the Conservatives nor Labour are committed to stopping Brexit. The Lib Dems are the biggest and strongest Remain party – clearly holding a “significant view” under the OfCom code.

You can read the whole article here.

