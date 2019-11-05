The Voice

Jo Swinson’s comments to the new Speaker

By | Tue 5th November 2019 - 10:55 am

Jo Swinson said this as she congratulated Sir Lindsay Hoyle on his election as Speaker last night:

I thank the Father of the House for the way in which he conducted this election. Congratulations from the Liberal Democrat Benches on your new role, Mr Speaker-Elect. You have been clear that you want to be a strong champion for Back Benchers in this place, and have always conducted yourself with good humour and taken great care of Members in this place. The focus that you placed on the importance of health and wellbeing—particularly mental health—in your election campaign is very welcome indeed for those who work here, including Members and others in different roles.

Mr Speaker-Elect, you take the Chair at a time of great challenge for our democracy. The issues of security that you have championed as Deputy Speaker are more important than ever, with increasing threats. The focus on stamping out the unacceptable culture of bullying and harassment is hugely important. I hope you will also continue the work of modernisation of this place that we have seen in the past decade. I welcome your pledge on outreach to make sure that we reach out to disadvantaged groups. We should none of us be happy until this place properly represents the communities that we serve.

I wish you well in your new role. It is not one that will necessarily be a popularity contest where you will find yourself welcomed by everybody, but I may at least hope that you will frustrate the various parts of this House equally.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarchris moore 5th Nov - 11:58am
    Yes, you can see for yourself I don't agree with the argument that only potential PMs should be invited, otherwise only Boris should be invited....
  • User AvatarJohn McHugo 5th Nov - 11:42am
    @chris moore But I thought Nigel Farage said he wasn't standing for Parliament? That means he has renounced any intention of becoming prime minister.
  • User AvatarThomas 5th Nov - 10:56am
    David Allen - "Of course one can argue that the UK contribution to the EU is in itself money well spent, in that it cheaply...
  • User AvatarDavid Allen 5th Nov - 10:54am
    Thomas, The classic description of your proposed high-spending low-taxation economy is "Living beyond our means". Now, I take the point that balancing the budget isn't...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill. 5th Nov - 10:51am
    5th Nov '19 - 10:11am Victoria Derbyshire said in the introduction that Liberal Democrats would not join with Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party, but did not...
  • User Avatarchris moore 5th Nov - 10:44am
    Jo Swinson and Nigel Farage should both be included. If the argument that only potential PMs should be invited, then current polls imply only Boris...